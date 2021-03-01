FMU men's soccer, YHC end in tie

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — A header by junior forward Magnus Hoejland in the 89th minute knotted the game up at 1-1, leading the Francis Marion Universe to its second draw of the season, a 1-1 deadlock against Young Harris College, Monday night (March 1) in Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer action.
The Patriots (2-1-2, 1-1-2) will return to Florence to host Flagler College on Monday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and family members of players and staff who pre-purchase tickets. No walk-up game-day tickets will be sold.
Francis Marion outshot the Mountain Lions 10-7 and held a commanding 9-4 advantage in corner kicks.
FMU senior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco posted three saves in goal, while Young Harris’ Henrik Timgren made two stops.
After an uneventful first period that saw nary one shot on target, both squads entered the locker room knotted up at 0-0. Saad Mazianne gave the Mountain Lions a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute. Sondre Olsen played a ball to Ben Mackay who passed to Mazianne for the tap-in that ended a give-and-go sequence. The Mountain Lions (2-0-1, 2-0-1) had opportunities to add to their lead in the 77th and 87th minutes, but Rocco held his ground recording his three saves.
The Patriots found the equalizer at the 88:14 mark as Hoejland headed in a free kick from junior midfielder Jafet Santiago into the upper right 90. The goal marks Hoejland’s second of the season, second career-goal vs the Mountain Lions (Hoejland scored the game-winner in the 2019 PBC Tournament against #9 Young Harris), and third career goal.
The Patriots had two opportunities to win the match in overtime. Less than a minute into overtime, junior Javier Bello forced a diving save by Timgren, while junior defender Sam Pollard sent a shot low and center that the Swede covered up at 106:17.
This marks the first point that the Patriots have taken from the Mountain Lions at Young Harris since the YHC joined the PBC in 2012.
Eight different Patriots registered a shot in the contest.