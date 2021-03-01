FMU men's soccer, YHC end in tie

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — A header by junior forward Magnus Hoejland in the 89th minute knotted the game up at 1-1, leading the Francis Marion Universe to its second draw of the season, a 1-1 deadlock against Young Harris College, Monday night (March 1) in Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer action.

The Patriots (2-1-2, 1-1-2) will return to Florence to host Flagler College on Monday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and family members of players and staff who pre-purchase tickets. No walk-up game-day tickets will be sold.

Francis Marion outshot the Mountain Lions 10-7 and held a commanding 9-4 advantage in corner kicks.

FMU senior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco posted three saves in goal, while Young Harris’ Henrik Timgren made two stops.

After an uneventful first period that saw nary one shot on target, both squads entered the locker room knotted up at 0-0. Saad Mazianne gave the Mountain Lions a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute. Sondre Olsen played a ball to Ben Mackay who passed to Mazianne for the tap-in that ended a give-and-go sequence. The Mountain Lions (2-0-1, 2-0-1) had opportunities to add to their lead in the 77th and 87th minutes, but Rocco held his ground recording his three saves.