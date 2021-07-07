FMU men's soccer's Hoejland Academic All-American

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior forward Magnus Hoejland has been selected to the prestigious 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II Men’s Soccer Team. Hoejland was named to the 11-member third team.
Selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), the All-America Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2020-21 program.
A native of Holstebro, Denmark, Hoejland earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in business economics (magna cum laude) in May, finishing with a 3.902 grade point average.
He started nine matches in this past spring’s delayed and abbreviated season. He registered two goals and one assist on six shots after making a switch from the defensive backline to a striker position at the start of the season. Hoejland helped lead the Patriots to a 4-3-4 record and the squad’s second consecutive appearance in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament title match.
He was tabbed for the PBC Team of Academic Distinction twice, and has been named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on every possible occasion. He earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020 and is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society. He garnered PBC All-Tournament Team recognition in 2019.