FMU men's soccer's Pollard Conference Carolinas player of week
FMU Athletics

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University senior defender Sam Pollard has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 13-19. This marks the second straight week a Patriot has earned this award.

A native of Perth, Australia, Pollard finished last week with four goals on six shots, while averaging 81 minutes played in the team’s two contests. He opened the week by scoring on a 21-yard free kick in a 4-3 loss to seventh-ranked Coker University and ended the week with the program’s first hat trick in five seasons during an 8-0 road win at Southern Wesleyan University – as the Patriots remain unbeaten in Conference Carolinas play.

Pollard, a three-time All-Conference performer when FMU was a member of the Peach Belt Conference, is tied for the Conference Carolinas lead in goals scored (4) and is tied for second in total points (10).

Francis Marion (2-3-1) will play a non-conference match at Anderson University on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before returning to conference play on Saturday (Sept. 25) by hosting first-year program Converse University at 7:30 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

Admission to FMU home matches is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The all-time series with Anderson is even at 5-5-0, although the Patriots have outscored the Trojans 27-17 in those 10 contests.

Pollard is a graduate of Ocean Reef Senior High School and he is majoring in sports management and human resources.

Pollard
