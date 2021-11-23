 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU men's soccer's Pollard, Zamora second-team all-region
0 Comments
FMU Men's Soccer

FMU men's soccer's Pollard, Zamora second-team all-region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion senior defender Sam Pollard and junior midfielder Alvaro Zamora have both been selected to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association Men’s Soccer All-Southeast Region Team. Both players were named to the 13-member second-team squad.

Both were also all-region selections in 2019, the most recent time the postseason honors were awarded.

Pollard, a native of Perth, Australia, led FMU is points with six goals and eight assists (second best in Conference Carolinas). He played all but 18 minutes this past season and helped anchor a Patriot defense that allowed only 20 goals in 19 matches and an average of only 4.3 shots on goal per match. He is a four-time All-Conference selection.

Zamora, a native of Madrid, Spain, led the Patriots with seven goals despite playing only 51 percent of the team’s minutes due to injuries. The goal total was tied for sixth best in the conference. Two of his scores were match-winners, he shared the team lead with 33 shots, and registered one assist. He is a three-time All-Conference pick.

The pair led FMU to a 12-5-2 record, the Conference Carolinas regular season championship, and an appearance in the conference tournament championship match.

Pollard is a product of Ocean Reef Senior High School, and is majoring in Sports Management and Human Resources at FMU. Zamora came to FMU from IES Los Castillos, and is a marketing major.

+1 
MSOC21 Sam Pollard IMG_9921.jpg

Pollard

 FMU
+1 
MSOC21 Alvaro Zamora IMG_0040.jpg

Zamora

 FMU
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James suspended for Lakers-Knicks after bloodying Isaiah Stewart

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert