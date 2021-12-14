FMU men's tennis adds two to roster

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year Francis Marion men’s tennis coach Jay Evans signed Luis López Sarasa of Gorraiz, Navarre, Spain, and Austin Vienna of Huntingdale, Victoria, Australia, for this spring.

López most recently attended Liceo Monjardin in Pamplona.

“Luis will bring a different dynamic to our team as the only left-hander,” Evans said. “He has played a lot of international matches and is a classic Spanish baseline player. It will be exciting to see where he fits into our singles line-up, and he will add the alternative lefty dynamic to our doubles play.”

Vienna comes to FMU from the Rowville Secondary College, where he played for coaches Mat O’Brien, Adrian Muscillo, and Jake Emos. He earned a Rowville Sports Academy Excellence Award in 2019.

“Austin is very committed to us. He is anxious and excited for the opportunity to get back on the court as the pandemic prevented him from playing much tennis over the last two years. He will add depth to our singles line-up and could sneak into the starting six in doubles. He is very athletic, possesses a solid serve, and is comfortable approaching the net.”