FMU men's tennis wins home opener

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University sophomore Leonel Gonzalez clinched a 4-3 win over visiting Lenoir-Rhyne University on Sunday (Feb. 13) with a marathon 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7), 6-2 win at No.3 singles as the Patriot men won their 2022 home opener.

Francis Marion (2-2) will return to action on Saturday, hosting Catawba College at 2 p.m. on the Kassab Courts.

In doubles play, FMU sophomore Adam Ernberg and freshman Luis Lopez Sarasa quickly claimed a 6-0 victory at the No.3 position, but Lenoir-Rhyne (2-3) captured the No.2 match leaving the doubles point up to the No.1 spot winner.

FMU sophomore Liam Day and Gonzalez combined to defeat Rhodri Atkinson and Josh Lazenby by a 7-5 count to give the Patriots a 1-0 advantage. Atkinson and Lazenby were named All-Americans following the 2021 season.

Patriot freshman Harri Lloyd-Evans won 6-4, 6-4 at No.2 singles and Lopez Sarasa was victorious 6-3, 7-5 at No.5, while the Bears won at spots one and four leaving FMU clinging to a 3-2 lead. Gonzalez then clinched the match win with his victory at No.3, before the Bears took the No.6 decision to account for the final tally.