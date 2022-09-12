 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU moves up two spots at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

CHOUDRANT, La. – Grant Sellers shot a one-under-par 71 to lead Francis Marion University as the Patriot golf team moved up two positions during Monday’s second round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by Louisiana Tech.

The third and final round of the 54-hole event will be contested Tuesday on the 7,105-yard, par-72 Squire Creek Country Club.

Francis Marion bettered its Sunday team score (296) by four strokes and occupies 19th place in the team standings at 588. The University of Southern Mississippi leads LSU by four strokes at the top of standings.

FMU’s Carlos Carre shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday, a round that featured three birdies offsetting three bogeys. He is tied for 27th position in the players’ standings at 142. Sellers birdied the par-5 ninth hole and parred the other 17 holes to finish with his 71 and is now tied for 58th place at 145.

Other FMU golfers include Florence natives Michael Rials (75-73−148) tied for 79th and Pake June (77-76−153) tied for 109th, and Hartsville native Mitchell Vance (79-76−155) tied for 116th.

GRANT SELLERS.JPG

Sellers
