FMU pair earns Ashe Sports-Scholar Awards

FLORENCE – Francis Marion junior women’s track and field athlete London Richardson and sophomore women’s basketball forward Zaria Woods have earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports-Scholar Awards for 2020. The honors are presented by Diverse magazine, a publication that addresses issues in higher education.
Woods was named to the second team for women’s basketball, while Richardson was a fourth-team selection in track. The 52 women’s hoop players recognized were from all divisions of competition, and Woods was one of only two hoop players selected from Peach Belt Conference schools.
A pre-nursing major and a native of Lancaster, Woods has registered a cumulative grade point average of 3.76. This past season, she averaged 14.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while setting a school record and finishing second in NCAA Division II for field goal accuracy at 64.7 percent. She earned second-team All-PBC honors and was named to the conference’s Team of Academic Distinction for 2019-20. She scored in double figures 15 times, including four 20-point games, and posted five double-doubles.
She earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award for 2020, was selected to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll in 2019, and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all four of her semesters.
Richardson, a native of Wadmalaw Island, owns a 3.59 cumulative GPA as a mass communications major. This past spring, she competed (javelin and discus) in the only meet the Patriot track and field squad attended before the covid-19 pandemic prematurely ended the season.
A 3-year letterwinner, she has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on five occasions and is a member of Chi Beta Sigma sorority and Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society. She was selected to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll in both 2018 and 2019, and has participated with the NAACP and Habitat For Humanity organizations.
Richardson is a product of James Island Charter High School, while Woods is a graduate of Lancaster High School.
