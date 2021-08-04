FMU places 36 on D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards list

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Division II Athletics Directors Association recently announced its annual list of recipients for the 2021 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Awards – a list that includes 36 student-athletes from Francis Marion University.

The Academic Achievement Awards is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.

Nearly 200 institutions participated in the 2020-21 awards program and a record 16,262 student-athletes were recognized. This list included 508 student-athletes from Peach Belt Conference schools. The 36 Patriot honorees represented eight different sports.