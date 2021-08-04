FMU places 36 on D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards list

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Division II Athletics Directors Association recently announced its annual list of recipients for the 2021 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Awards – a list that includes 36 student-athletes from Francis Marion University.
The Academic Achievement Awards is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.
Nearly 200 institutions participated in the 2020-21 awards program and a record 16,262 student-athletes were recognized. This list included 508 student-athletes from Peach Belt Conference schools. The 36 Patriot honorees represented eight different sports.
The FMU student-athletes included on the list are baseball players JD Baily (Barnwell, SC), Evan Jackson (Florence, SC), Alexsandr Jergensen (Arvada, CO), Austin Moody (Dillon, SC), and Derek Neal (Goldsboro, NC); women’s cross country runner Sarah Driggers (Greenville, SC); women’s cross country and track runner Angela Kasitz (Boyertown, PA); men’s soccer players David Galic (Boras, Sweden), Magnus Hoejland (Holstebro, Denmark), Yosimar Huerta (Laredo, TX), Carlos Alonso Martinez (Tenerife, Spain), Pantelis Panteli (Limassol, Cyprus), and Alvaro Zamora (Madrid, Spain); and women’s soccer players Anna Capra (High Point, NC), Emma Hall (Candler, NC), Rachel Hennenkamp (Wake Forest, NC), Sarah Moll (Waxhaw, NC), Valentina Restrepo (Medellin, Colombia), Meagan Stassi (Southborough, MA), and Makayla Willets (Mastic, NY).
Also, softball players Rachel Davis (Mechanicsville, VA), Taylor Florea (Blanchester, OH), Sarah Harkins (Waxhaw, NC), Janecia Hemingway (Conway, SC), Sarah Hilton (Thomasville, NC), Taylor Lutian (Cumming, GA), Ashtyn Patterson (Andersonville, TN), Bailey Perdue (Clayton, NC), and Savana Rosson (Gilbert, SC); women’s tennis players Kailey Eggert (Greenville, SC), Hermon Mikael (Karlskrona, Sweden), and Eva Zannier (Gembloux, Belgium); and volleyball players Finn Millians (Peachtree City, GA), Lily Walton (Charlotte, NC), Alexis Watts (Myrtle Beach, SC), and Madeline Winning (Pfafftown, NC).
Moody, Hall, Moll, and Lutian are three-time recipients of the award. Bailey, Galic, Hoejland, Zamora, Capra, Hennenkamp, Patterson, Perdue, Zannier, Millians, Walton, and Watts receive the honor for the second year in a row.
In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) and have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters).