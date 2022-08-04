FMU places 44 on D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards list

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Division II Athletics Directors Association recently announced its annual list of recipients for the 2022 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Awards – a list that includes 44 student-athletes from Francis Marion University.

The Academic Achievement Awards is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.

Nearly 175 institutions participated in the 2021-22 awards program and a record 16,802 student-athletes were recognized. This list included 655 student-athletes from Conference Carolina schools. The 44 Patriot honorees represented all 13 eligible sports.

The FMU student-athletes included on the list are baseball players JD Baily (Barnwell, SC), Tyler Davis (Myrtle Beach, SC), Leniel Gonzalez (Sumter, SC), Hunter Herlong (Marion, SC), Evan Jackson (Florence, SC), Aleksandr Jergensen (Arvada, CO), Naphis Llanos (Sanford, FL), Lex Tuten (Johnsonville, SC), Daniel Twitty (Sumter, SC), and Bailey Wendel (Wilmington, DE); men’s basketball players Jarrod Woodland (Florence, SC) and Yohan-Steve Yebga (Paris, France); and women’s basketball player MiLeia Owens (Charlotte, NC).

Also, men’s cross country and track runner Cullen Dore (Myrtle Beach, SC); women’s cross country and track athletes Annalena Griffin (Taylors, SC) and Haizley Herndon (Myrtle Beach, SC); men’s soccer players Gabriele Cavarero (Turin, Italy), Kimo Lemke (Hamburg, Germany), Alexander Schulze (Munich, Germany), and Alvaro Zamora (Madrid, Spain); and women’s soccer players Anna Capra (High Point, NC), Ainara Eizaguirre (Hernani, Spain), Rachael Hennenkamp (Wake Forest, NC), Dayle McEwen (Collinsville, IL), Breesa Nawahine (Laie, HI), and Ellie Wray (Charlottesville, VA).

Also, softball players Rachel Davis (Mechanicsville, VA), Sarah Harkins (Waxhaw, NC), Janecia Hemingway (Conway, SC), Amaya Hush (Fort Mill, SC), Ashtyn Patterson (Andersonville, TN), Savana Rosson (Gilbert, SC), Lauren Smallwood (Waycross, GA), Katie Smith (Greenwood, SC), and Grace Trautman (Burlington, WI); men’s tennis player Liam Day (Edenvale, South Africa); women’s tennis players Camryn Cassetori (Plains, PA) and Hermon Mikael (Karlskrona, Sweden); and volleyball players Lexi Albright (Easley, SC), Beyonce Andrews (Acworth, GA), Kayla Arthur (Holly Springs, NC), Kaylee Gillespie (Pickens, SC), Keely Mclain (Maryville, TN), and Lily Walton (Charlotte, NC).

Bailey, Zamora, Capra, Hennenkamp, Patterson, and Walton are three-time recipients of the award. Jackson, Jergensen, Davis, Harkins, Hemingway, Rosson, and Mikael receive the honor for the second year in a row.

In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) and have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters).