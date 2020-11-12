FMU ROUNDUP: Cross-Country runners honored

FLORENCE, – Francis Marion University sophomores Sarah Driggers and Angela Kasitz have been named to the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Women’s Cross Country Team of Academic Distinction presented by Barnes & Noble College.
Driggers is a native of Greenville, S.C., and owns a perfect 4.00 grade point average as an elementary education major.
She is a member of Francis Marion’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll each of her first two semesters. She is also an Honors Student, a Teaching Fellow, and a member of Phi Alpha Theta honor society.
Kastiz is from Boyertown, Pa., and also has a perfect 4.00 GPA as a pre-nursing major.
She has been the Patriots’ number-two finisher in all three races this fall. She was named to the 2019 PBC All-Sportsmanship Team and garnered Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll accolades for her first two semesters. She is a 41-year-old married mother of six children, including a daughter that ran against last fall as a member of the Queens University of Charlotte team.
The Patriot squad will compete in the Peach Belt Conference Championship Meet on Saturday (Nov. 14) at 10:30 a.m. in Oakwood, Ga.
Driggers is a product of Mauldin High School, while Kastiz hails from Boyertown Area High School.
BASEBALL
Patriots ink
two from state
Francis Marion University baseball head coach Art Inabinet has announced the addition of a Palmetto State duo – outfielder Tyler Burgess of Myrtle Beach and infielder Kollin Crepeau of Fort Mill – to the Patriot program for 2022. The pair recently signed and will enroll at FMU next fall.
Burgess, 5-10 and 185 pounds, attends Myrtle Beach High School, where he plays under the direction of coach Tim Christy. He was named to the All-Region team each of the past four years.
“Tyler has been well coached in high school and knows how to play the game of baseball,” said Inabinet. “We expect him to come in and compete right away for a starting job in the outfield.”
Crepeau, 6-2 and 175 pounds, will come to FMU from Legion Collegiate Academy, where he plays for coach Devon Lowery. While his junior prep season was cut short due to COVID-19, he batted .375, scored 14 runs, recorded nine runs batted in, and posted a .580 on-base percentage during 2020 summer ball.
He attended Clover High School as a freshman and sophomore.
Crepeau was ranked the No.6 second baseman by Diamond Prospects and was a Diamond Prospects All-Star for the 2019-2020 season. He has played with the Charlotte Megastars Baseball Club.
“We are very impressed with Kollin’s bat, and we look for him to come in and compete for a job in the infield immediately. He will give us a left-handed bat from a middle infield position.”
The 2021 Francis Marion squad will open its season on Feb. 13 at home against Peach Belt Conference foe Georgia College.
VOLLEYBALL
FMU signs
1 from Tenn.
FLORENCE – Francis Marion University volleyball coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has announced the signing of 5-6 libero and defensive specialist Zoie Larkins of Kingsport, Tenn., during the recent signing period.
Larkins is a senior at Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she has played for coaches Megan Devine Ailshie, Haley Price, and Patricia Dygert.
This fall, she served as team captain and moved to a hitting position where she accounted for 11 percent of her team’s point total. She registered 217 kills, 411 digs, and a serving percentage of 94 percent with 47 aces. She pushed her career digs total to 1,564.
She was a first-team All-Conference selection each of her final two seasons and an honorable mention pick as a sophomore. She garnered District All-Tournament Team honors in 2019 and 2020 and Regional All-Tournament Team recognition as a junior. She was twice named her team’s Defensive Player of the Year, and helped lead the Lady Indians to a third-place finish in both the 2018 and 2019 TSSAA Class AAA Tournament.
Owner of a 4.0 grade point average, Larkins has also earned All-Academic Team honors on multiple occasions.
“With the addition of Zoie, our program will now have depth at every position,” Baufield-Edwards said. “Depth creates competition and that is our main focus right now. Zoie is a natural libero with a phenomenal touch on the ball and has the ability to create huge momentum plays. She will be a nightmare for opposing hitters because it will be hard to score on her. She’s relentless and is very fun to watch.
“I have to give Zoie credit for her patience with her recruiting process due to the ongoing pandemic and NCAA rules. She was not given the normal process. She came to camp and saw what we are doing within our program and wanted to be a part of it. I am so glad she chose Francis Marion!
“Our future as a program excites me. We continue to get more talented players to join us, and that will help us reach our expectations and goals.”
This year’s FMU squad will open its delayed 2020 season on March 12 at home against Augusta University.
