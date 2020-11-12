FMU ROUNDUP: Cross-Country runners honored

“We are very impressed with Kollin’s bat, and we look for him to come in and compete for a job in the infield immediately. He will give us a left-handed bat from a middle infield position.”

The 2021 Francis Marion squad will open its season on Feb. 13 at home against Peach Belt Conference foe Georgia College.

VOLLEYBALL

FMU signs

1 from Tenn.

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University volleyball coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has announced the signing of 5-6 libero and defensive specialist Zoie Larkins of Kingsport, Tenn., during the recent signing period.

Larkins is a senior at Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she has played for coaches Megan Devine Ailshie, Haley Price, and Patricia Dygert.

This fall, she served as team captain and moved to a hitting position where she accounted for 11 percent of her team’s point total. She registered 217 kills, 411 digs, and a serving percentage of 94 percent with 47 aces. She pushed her career digs total to 1,564.