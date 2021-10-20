FMU Roundup: FMU men's soccer wins in OT to remain on top of Conference Carolinas

MOUNT OLIVE, NC – Junior forward Javier Bello scored on a header off a service from junior defender John Castro in the 93rd minute to lift Francis Marion University to a 3-2 overtime win over the University of Mount Olive, Tuesday night (Oct. 19) in a Conference Carolinas men’s soccer first-place showdown.

Francis Marion improves to 8-4-2 overall with its second straight overtime win and retains its hold on first place with an unbeaten 7-0-1 mark. FMU will play at North Greenville University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The final home match of the regular season will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, against Barton College at 7:30 p.m.

Castro’s long pass from near the right sideline found Bello who headed the ball just inside the right post and into the upper netting at the 92:10 mark.

The Patriots nearly claimed the win moments earlier when junior forward Alvaro Zamora got behind the Trojan defense, but UMO goalkeeper Alex Engren was able to thwart his header attempt from close range.

The Trojans (9-5-0, 7-2-0) scored twice in the final 12 minutes of regulation to erase a 1-0 FMU advantage and take a 2-1 lead. However, Zamora forced overtime with a side-winding 17-yard shot that curled over the outstretched arm of Engren and into the Trojan goal with only 1:34 left in regulation.