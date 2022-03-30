FMU senior Todd Mattox's streak of safely reaching base now at 72 games

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez rapped out three hits and junior right-handed relief pitcher Austin Moore produced 4 1/3 scoreless innings, but the Patriots lost 12-2 to Queens on Tuesday.

Sophomore southpaw Chas DeBruhl (0-1) started and took the loss for FMU. He was the first of seven Patriot arms to take the mound against the Royals (19-14).

Moore toed the rubber with FMU already trailing 8-1, but allowed the Patriots a chance to rally by allowing only three hits and no runs in his outing. The South Florence High School product struck out three batters and did not issue a walk.

The first of Gonzalez’s three singles was of the run-scoring variety in the first inning. Senior right fielder Will Hardee and senior center fielder Bill Hanna both collected a pair of hits.

FMU senior infielder Todd Mattox singled in the first inning to extend his streak of safely reaching base to 72 games dating back to the 2020 season, and is now 16 games shy of the NCAA Division II record. He accounted for the other Patriot run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh that plated junior infielder Naphis Llanos, who had tripled to lead off the frame.

FDTC 12

Fayetteville Tech 2

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A six-run fifth helped the Stingers (29-9) pull away from a 2-2 score.

Hayden Duffield and Tate Abbott hit two-run singles during that pivotal fifth, and RBI singles were from Noah Stout and Anderson Fulk.

Run-scoring hits by Duffield and Harris Celata gave the Stingers a 2-0 lead.

Winning pitcher Harrison Moore struck out three in three innings.