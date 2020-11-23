FMU signs athletes for baseball, women's hoops

In her one season with the Lady Bulldogs, Stanley played in 25 of 30 games and averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in just under 10 minutes of action per contest. She twice tallied in double figures, scoring 11 points at Denver University and 10 at Florida A&M University. She connected on 44.4 percent of her field goal attempts, while helping lead Alabama A&M to a 17-13 mark.

She is a graduate of Goose Creek High School, where she played for coach Tim Baldwin, and was a teammate of current Patriot freshman Aniyah Oliver. Stanley averaged 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds as a senior and helped lead the Lady Gators to a 23-1 record and the 2019 state championship. She was named to the 2019 North-South All-Star Game where she led the South squad with 15 points.

She earned all-state honors four times while splitting her prep career between Goose Creek and Colleton County High School. She earned Region Player of the Year honors as a sophomore.

“We are extremely excited to have Jasmine join our program,” Porter said. “She brings a year of experience on the Division 1 level, while also having played on the biggest of stages in her high school career – winning a state championship at Goose Creek. She is a high energy, face-up forward with the ability to score on all three levels, as well as being a tenacious rebounder. Her length and athleticism will also make her a great fit for us on the defensive side of the ball. We are excited to team her back up with Aniyah and look forward to the contributions that she will make for our program on and off the basketball court.”