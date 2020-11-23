FMU signs athletes for baseball, women's hoops

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion baseball head coach Art Inabinet announced the signing of shortstop Tyler Reynolds of Evans, Ga.
Reynolds, 6-2 and 170 pounds, is a senior at Lakeside High School. In his most recent season, he batted .412 with a .969 fielding percentage. As a junior last spring, he hit .242 with 10 runs scored, four doubles, five runs batted in, five steals, and a .324 on-base percentage in a COVID-shortened season. During his sophomore campaign, he hit .254 with seven runs scored and nine RBI for the Panthers.
He has played travel ball with the Complete Game 2021 squad.
“Tyler is a very skilled player,” Inabinet said. “He is long in the middle, gets to a lot of balls, and has plus arm strength. He runs well and at the plate is a gap-to-gap hitter. We feel fortunate he has decided to attend Francis Marion and play for the Patriots.”
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Patriots add
D-1 signee
FMU coach Jeri Porter announced the addition of 6-1 sophomore forward Jasmine Stanley of Goose Creek., a transfer from NCAA Division I Alabama A&M. Stanley will join the program in late December and will be eligible to play when the Patriots open their abbreviated schedule on Jan. 6 at Georgia College.
In her one season with the Lady Bulldogs, Stanley played in 25 of 30 games and averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in just under 10 minutes of action per contest. She twice tallied in double figures, scoring 11 points at Denver University and 10 at Florida A&M University. She connected on 44.4 percent of her field goal attempts, while helping lead Alabama A&M to a 17-13 mark.
She is a graduate of Goose Creek High School, where she played for coach Tim Baldwin, and was a teammate of current Patriot freshman Aniyah Oliver. Stanley averaged 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds as a senior and helped lead the Lady Gators to a 23-1 record and the 2019 state championship. She was named to the 2019 North-South All-Star Game where she led the South squad with 15 points.
She earned all-state honors four times while splitting her prep career between Goose Creek and Colleton County High School. She earned Region Player of the Year honors as a sophomore.
“We are extremely excited to have Jasmine join our program,” Porter said. “She brings a year of experience on the Division 1 level, while also having played on the biggest of stages in her high school career – winning a state championship at Goose Creek. She is a high energy, face-up forward with the ability to score on all three levels, as well as being a tenacious rebounder. Her length and athleticism will also make her a great fit for us on the defensive side of the ball. We are excited to team her back up with Aniyah and look forward to the contributions that she will make for our program on and off the basketball court.”
