FMU soccer teams now home Tuesday
FMU Men's Soccer

FMU LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion men’s and women’s soccer teams will both play at home on Tuesday after rain this weekend forced the contests to be pushed back a day. The Patriot men will host the North Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on Hartzler Field, followed by the women entertaining UNC Pembroke at 6.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex will be limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to kick-off, and family members of team members who purchase tickets beforehand. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

The FMU men (0-1-1) will be looking to even their season mark after opening with two tough matches on the road. North Georgia is 0-2-0 after a pair of 2-1 losses to open its campaign.

The Patriot women evened their season mark at 1-1-0 with a 1-0 road win at Clayton State University last week. Senior Dayle McEwen registered the match-winning score, while sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets posted the shutout.

UNCP is also 1-1-0 following a 2-0 road win at Georgia Southwestern State University last week.

