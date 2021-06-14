FMU softball adds Kurent to team

“We recruited Casey as a pitcher, but she can also play the outfield and hit,” said Vallee. “This past year, she shared the pitching responsibilities at IRSC and helped them to the state championships for Florida junior colleges and almost to the title game, losing to the eventual national champions. She has all the pitches, while her best stuff (pitches) differs from our current pitchers which will add to the diversity of our staff. She is very driven as evidenced by the fact she is working with her pitching coach this summer to keep perfecting her pitching skills for this upcoming year. She is a good student in the classroom, and we are excited to have her join our program for 2022.”