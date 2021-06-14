FMU softball adds Kurent to team

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of junior college right-handed pitcher Casey Kurent of Auburndale, Fla., to the Patriot roster She will enroll at FMU this fall.
Kurent played the last two seasons at Indian River State College. This past spring, she posted an 8-3 record with two saves and a 3.32 earned run average in 18 appearances. She struck out 40 batters in 69.2 innings of work and was named to the All-Southern Conference first-team All-Conference team.
As a freshman, she went 9-0 in the circle and helped lead the Pioneers to a 35-1 record before their season was shuttered by the covid-19 pandemic. She was named to the 2020 FCSAA All-Academic Team.
Kurent is a graduate of Winter Haven High School, where she played for coach Stevie Ricks.
“We recruited Casey as a pitcher, but she can also play the outfield and hit,” said Vallee. “This past year, she shared the pitching responsibilities at IRSC and helped them to the state championships for Florida junior colleges and almost to the title game, losing to the eventual national champions. She has all the pitches, while her best stuff (pitches) differs from our current pitchers which will add to the diversity of our staff. She is very driven as evidenced by the fact she is working with her pitching coach this summer to keep perfecting her pitching skills for this upcoming year. She is a good student in the classroom, and we are excited to have her join our program for 2022.”
Francis Marion lost three seniors off its recent 2021 squad and has previously announced the signing of five newcomers: right-handed pitcher and outfielder Emma Moberg of Stokesdale, N.C., infielder/outfielder Laurin Nodine of Wellford, S.C., middle infielder Paige Strickland of Creedmoor, N.C., right-handed pitcher Whitley Weathers of St. George, S.C., first baseman Liz Willard of Chesterfield, S.C