FMU softball adds versatile North Carolina product

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of 5-4 utility player Mikaela Goss of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., to the Patriot program for the 2023 season. She will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.

Goss is a senior at Harnett Central High School, where she has played for coaches Scotty Scarborough, Chelsey Cabe, and Ashley Gaines. A three-year starter, she earned All-Conference honors in 2021 and was her squad’s defensive most valuable player.

She made an immediate impact as a freshman, starting at third base and batting .357, while earning Rookie of the Year accolades and helping lead Central to the Tri-County 3A Conference title and an appearance in the third round of the state playoffs.

This past summer and fall (2021), she batted .557 with 47 stolen bases for the NC Rockers travel team.

She also lettered three years on the volleyball court and was a junior marshal for her school’s 2021 graduating class.