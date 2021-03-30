FMU Softball signs pitcher, middle infielder

Weathers is a senior at Colleton County High School, where she plays for coaches Rusty Adams and Tootie Edwards. In her last complete season (2019), she saw 151 innings of work, striking out 181 batters and walking only 11. She also provided a .486 average at the plate. In 2019, Weathers was named All-State and All-Region, while helping Colleton County be the South Carolina Lower State runner up. She also earned Defensive Player of the Year recognition.

She is a five-year letter winner in softball and a four-year letter winner in volleyball. She played summer softball with SC Badkatz-Martin.

“Whitley is a South Carolina native that will bring an additional arm to our pitching staff, and we can’t wait to see what she will do on the mound,” said Vallee. “She has all the tools, including a taller stature (6-foot) that will always help any pitcher out. She is very dedicated to her grades, exhibiting that she understands how important her education is. We were so happy when Whitley decided she was going to be a Patriot and we are excited it is just a few short months away.”

The current Francis Marion squad was to have returned to action on Wednesday at UNC Pembroke, but that doubleheader has been postponed due to the threat of wet weather. FMU will play at USC Aiken on April 7 at 3 p.m.