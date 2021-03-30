FMU Softball signs pitcher, middle infielder

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the signing of two Carolinians, middle infielder Paige Strickland of Creedmoor, N.C., and right-handed pitcher Whitley Weathers of St. George, S.C. during the recent signing period. The pair will enroll at FMU next fall.
Strickland is a senior at South Granville High School, where she plays for coaches Jackie Day and Donnie Boyd. In her last complete season, she batted .423, scored 25 runs, drove in 18 runs, and recorded an on-base percentage of .462. She was named to the All-District and All-Conference team in both 2018 and 2019. The Vikings captured the 2018 2A state championship.
In the opening two games of her 2021 season, she went 6-for-8 with five runs scored and seven driven in.
She played travel ball with Firecrackers NC.
“We are so excited to have Paige join our program in the fall,” said Vallee. “Paige has the ability to play several different infield positions, and outfield if needed. She brings a solid bat to our program that includes consistency and some pop! She is a quiet player who lets her play do the talking. Academically she is a solid student as well. She will fit in well with our program, as she is already showcasing a dedication and hard work to her craft. We can’t wait to have her wearing the red, white and blue.”
Weathers is a senior at Colleton County High School, where she plays for coaches Rusty Adams and Tootie Edwards. In her last complete season (2019), she saw 151 innings of work, striking out 181 batters and walking only 11. She also provided a .486 average at the plate. In 2019, Weathers was named All-State and All-Region, while helping Colleton County be the South Carolina Lower State runner up. She also earned Defensive Player of the Year recognition.
She is a five-year letter winner in softball and a four-year letter winner in volleyball. She played summer softball with SC Badkatz-Martin.
“Whitley is a South Carolina native that will bring an additional arm to our pitching staff, and we can’t wait to see what she will do on the mound,” said Vallee. “She has all the tools, including a taller stature (6-foot) that will always help any pitcher out. She is very dedicated to her grades, exhibiting that she understands how important her education is. We were so happy when Whitley decided she was going to be a Patriot and we are excited it is just a few short months away.”
The current Francis Marion squad was to have returned to action on Wednesday at UNC Pembroke, but that doubleheader has been postponed due to the threat of wet weather. FMU will play at USC Aiken on April 7 at 3 p.m.