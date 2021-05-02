FMU softball splits DH with Lander, Patriots now bound for Conference Carolinas

In the second contest, Francis Marion again took an early lead when Hilton doubled down the left field line to plate Harkins in the bottom of the first. The Bearcats took their first lead of the afternoon by scoring a pair of unearned runs in the third off FMU starter Rachel Davis. Florea would relieve Davis with one out in the fourth.

FMU knotted the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Hilton led off with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore second baseman Megan Matsil, and came home on an RBI-single to left center by senior outfielder Jordan Carlson.

The Bearcats scored twice in the top of the sixth to go up 4-2. Catcher Alana Frye executed a safety squeeze to score the first run and pinch hitter Morgan Watson walked with the bases loaded and two outs to account for the second tally. Florea was tagged with the game-two loss as she allowed two runs on only two hits with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings of relief work.

Lander sophomore right-hander Barbara Cook (7-7) went the distance to earn the game-two victory. FMU put a runner on base in each of the last two innings, but could not push across another run.

Harkins and Hilton both finished the doubleheader with three hits.

Prior to the game, Francis Marion honored its three seniors – Carlson, utility player Taylor Lutian, and infielder Bailey Perdue – who were donning the red, white, and blue for the final time. Carlson made the defensive play of the twinbill with a head-first diving catch along the right field foul line in the second game.