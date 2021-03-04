FMU softball swept by North Greenville in DH

TIGERVILLE, S.C. -- Francis Marion's softball team dropped both ends of a non-conference doubleheader to North Greenville University on Wednesday, losing by scores of 3-0 and 9-4.
Francis Marion (4-6) was to have played a doubleheader at Wingate University on Sunday, but that twinbill has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
FMU will return to action on Wednesday, when the Patriots host Barton College for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and family members of players and staff with pre-reserved tickets. No walk-up game-day tickets will be sold.
In the second contest on Wednesday, Francis Marion trimmed a 5-0 deficit to 5-4 in the top of the fourth. Sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins lifted a two-out solo homer over the left field fence, and after sophomore Taylor Florea singled and freshman designated player Lauren Smallwood walked, junior center fielder Danielle Karacson blasted a three-run shot down the left field line. It was Karacson’s third home run in the past five games.
North Greenville (12-4) answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame and added two insurance runs in the sixth.
Sophomore righty-hander Rachel Davis (2-1) pitched the first two innings for FMU and Florea hurled the final four.
Senior righty Callie Richards (2-1) pitched six innings with nine strikeouts to earn the victory.
In game one, senior right-hander Jaelin Griffin no-hit the Patriots and in the process struck out 12 and issued only one walk.
FMU did threaten early in the contest, leaving a runner in scoring position in the first inning and runners on second and third in the top of the third.
Patriot junior righty Janecia Hemingway (0-3) and Davis combined on a two-hitter in the defeat. However, a single, a hit batter, three walks and a wild pitch allowed the Crusaders to score three times in the bottom of the fifth.