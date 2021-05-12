FMU softball's Matsil a second-team all-Peach Belt pick

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion sophomore second baseman Megan Matsil has both been named to the Peach Belt Conference’s 2021 All-Conference Softball Team. The Indian Trail, N.C., native was selected to the 16-member second-team squad.

Matsil batted .302 this past season and shared the team lead in runs batted in with 19. She also scored 13 runs and recorded five doubles, two homers, a .374 on-base percentage, and a pair of stolen bases. She struck out only nine times in 104 plate appearances, had a .357 batting average with runners in scoring position, posted six multi-hit games and four multi-RBI games, and ended the season safely reaching base in the final nine games.

She excelled in conference play, hitting .385 against PBC opponents with an on-base percentage of .459, and with 14 of her 19 RBIs coming in the 20 conference games.

Francis Marion completed its 2021 season with an 11-21 record and placed eighth in the Peach Belt Conference standings. The Patriots will move to Conference Carolinas in the fall.

Matsil is majoring in biology and has been named to the Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of her semesters. She is a graduate of Porter Ridge High School, where she was an All-State selection.