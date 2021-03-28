FMU softball's Schmidt honored by Peach Belt

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion junior outfielder Hannah Schmidt is the Peach Belt Conference's softball player of the week.
A native of Olathe, Kansas, Schmidt batted 6 for 8 (.750) in last week’s sweep at Georgia College. She scored four runs and drove in five with a 1.125 slugging percentage. Schmidt was the squad’s designated player in game one and went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Then playing left field, she was 3 for 4 in game two, including the go-ahead, two-run double.
Schmidt is currently ranked eighth in the PBC in batting average (.448), seventh in slugging percentage (.828), and is tied for the league lead in triples with three.
SUNDAY
Sellers shines
for FMU golf
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Former McBee golf star and state champion, Grant Sellers, paced the Francis Marion golf team with a bogey-free final round of 3-under-par 68 Sunday at the Furman Intercollegiate Tournament. The Patriots placed ninth in the final team standings, shooting a three-day total of 26-over 878, including a 290 on Sunday.
Sellers played the par 5s at three-under-par, led the team with 37 pars, and compile six birdies during the event. His final-round 68 ties his career-low round as a Patriot. The junior finished tied for 22nd at five-over 218, alongside FMU sophomore Mitchell Vance. The Hartsville product shot 74 on Sunday and also played the par 5s at three-under and led the team with nine birdies on the tournament.
Sophomore Casper Kennedy was next among Patriot golfers shooting 73-70-77--220. The Norwegian finished tied for 29th at seven-over par. Junior Pierre De Caevel competed as an individual for FMU and finished tied for 63rd at 12-over 225, including a 76 on Sunday. Junior McClure Thompson also finished tied for 63rd with rounds of 76-76-73--225, while junior Grainger Howle finished 87th (81-75-75--231).
BASEBALL
FDTC 6-8
Louisburg 3-6
FLORENCE, S.C. -- In Game 1, J.T. Marr put the Stingers ahead for good with a sixth-inning RBI single. Luke Wood, Patrick Matthews, Scott McDonough, Chandler Woolridge and Charlie Corum all had one hit to lea
In Game 2, Matthews and Trey Yates each finished with two hits.