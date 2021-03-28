FMU softball's Schmidt honored by Peach Belt

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion junior outfielder Hannah Schmidt is the Peach Belt Conference's softball player of the week.

A native of Olathe, Kansas, Schmidt batted 6 for 8 (.750) in last week’s sweep at Georgia College. She scored four runs and drove in five with a 1.125 slugging percentage. Schmidt was the squad’s designated player in game one and went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Then playing left field, she was 3 for 4 in game two, including the go-ahead, two-run double.

Schmidt is currently ranked eighth in the PBC in batting average (.448), seventh in slugging percentage (.828), and is tied for the league lead in triples with three.

SUNDAY

Sellers shines

for FMU golf

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Former McBee golf star and state champion, Grant Sellers, paced the Francis Marion golf team with a bogey-free final round of 3-under-par 68 Sunday at the Furman Intercollegiate Tournament. The Patriots placed ninth in the final team standings, shooting a three-day total of 26-over 878, including a 290 on Sunday.