FMU softball's season ends

ANDERSON, S.C. -- Francis Marion senior infielder Ashtyn Patterson scored on heads-up base running in the bottom of the first inning, but fourth-seeded King University (Tenn.) used a three-run fourth inning to rally for a 5-1 victory, Friday afternoon in an elimination game at the NCAA Division II Southeast Sub-Regional Softball Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Patriots end their season 33-22, the most wins for the program in six seasons. It was FMU's third NCAA Tournament appearance.

King (42-16) advances to face top-seeded and 15th-ranked Anderson (38-8) later Friday in another elimination contest. The host Trojans lost to fifth-seeded Lincoln Memorial University 4-2 in Friday's first game.

Francis Marion had runners on base in five of the seven frames, but stranded seven.

Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (15-10) started for FMU and was saddled with the loss. She surrendered all five runs on eight hits. Senior righty Janecia Hemingway moved from third to the pitching circle and tossed the final three innings. She allowed four hits and struck out one.

The Patriots got on the board immediately in the bottom of the first. Patterson was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and moved to second on a one-out walk by senior left fielder Danielle Karacson. Junior first baseman Savana Rosson then grounded a ball up the middle that was fielded by the Tornado second baseman, but her flip to second for the force out was dropped. As the ball rolled in the infield, Patterson alertly rounded third and scampered home for a 1-0 advantage. The lead could have been more, but junior infielder Megan Matsil's liner toward the 5.5 hole was snagged by the shortstop who then doubled Karacson off second base.

King konotted the score in the next half inning as right fielder Haylee Day led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Camryn Haag.

Francis Marion threatened in the bottom of the second when sophomore designated player Grace Trautman and Hemingway both singled. However, King right-hander Nikole Counts (20-8) retired the next three batters to end the frame.

In the FMU third, Karacson walked with one out and Matsil registered a two-out infield single to put two on base, but the Patriots could not push across a run.

With the score still tied at 1-1, King scored three times on four hits in the decisive fourth inning. FMU graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald dove to catch a sinking liver in shallow center field to leave the bases loaded and two outs as the Patriot looked to keep the score tied. However, Lauren Lawson's come-backer to the circle glanced off Davis' glove allowing one run to score, and Erin Foster followed with a two-run single through the left side.

The margin increased to 5-1 in the fifth when third baseman Rikkelle Miller scored on a ground out.

Patterson was hit for the second time in the fifth, but was stranded, as was Hemingway, who coaxed a two-out walk in the sixth.

Patterson, who entered the tournament ranked third nationally in being hit, was hit for the 20th and 21st times on Friday setting a new school season record surpassing the 20 HBPs by Monica Wofford in 2007. Patterson's 37 career at bats that ended in a painful fashion is second most in school history.

During the game, Gerrald made a second great defensive play in center, while Karacson made a diving catch in left field and Patterson made a high-light reel stop and throw at shortstop.

FMU loses three seniors who played their final game in the red, white, and blue: Gerrald, Patterson, and Hemingway. Hemingway, a four-year letter winner, appeared in her 117 career contest, while Patterson was playing her 114th game.