FMU softball's Smith rejoins lineup, records four hits

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore right fielder Katie Smith returned to the Francis Marion lineup after a short absence and responded with four hits, three runs scored, and another driven in as the Patriots split their Thursday doubleheader with UNC Pembroke. The Braves won the opener 10-2 in six innings and FMU rebounded with a 6-5 decision.

Francis Marion moves to 25-16 overall and 11-7 in conference play. FMU will play at Erskine on Tuesday at 1 p.m., before returning home to host Converse on Senior Day, April 20, at 4 p.m.

Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (10-5) earned both pitching decisions for Francis Marion. She won the second contest with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. She struck out two and allowed one hit.

The Patriots earned the split by breaking a 5-5 deadlock in the bottom of the sixth inning. NaJah Gerrald opened the frame by reaching on a fielding error. She advanced to second on a controversial passed ball and took third on a pop out down the right field line. Smith then hammered a grounder that evaded the UNCP shortstop and Gerrald scampered home.

Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson led FMU with three hits, while junior infielder Megan Matsil, junior designated player Savana Rosson, and Smith all had two hits in the second contest.

Smith, who has a nine-game hitting streak, also contributed a long running catch on the warning track in the second inning to eliminated a lead-off double.

The Braves (20-14, 9-9) scored twice in the top of the first off FMU starter Janecia Hemingway. FMU answered with three runs in the third as Rosson drove home one with a high drive off the right field wall and Matsil plated two with a double to left.

FMU scored twice in the fourth to up the margin to 5-1. Senior infielder Ashtyn Patterson walked with two outs and scored on Smith’s RBI double. Two batters later, Smith crossed home plate on a bloop single to right-center field by Rosson.

UNCP tied the game with three runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run double by center fielder Emily Biddle – who ended the day with six RBIs in the twinbill.

In Thursday’s opener, Biddle drilled a pair of two-run homers and third baseman Emily Rose added a two-run shot of her own as the Braves never trailed.

FMU did trim the deficit to 2-1 in the second inning as Smith scored on a Brave throwing error.