FMU tennis announces schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men's and women’s tennis teams and first-year head coach Jay Evans have announced their schedules for the upcoming spring season as the calendar soon flips to 2022.

FMU welcomes back juniors Hermon Mikael and Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Camryn Cassetori as letterwinners for the women, while the men return sophomores David Bodson, Liam Day, Adam Ernberg, and Leonel Gonzalez.

The two squads will open their 2022 seasons on Friday (Feb. 4) with the fifth-annual Raines Company/City of Florence College Tennis Invitational to be held at the Dr. Eddie Floyd/Florence Tennis Center. The teams will play three matches over three days (Feb. 4-6).

In addition to the opening tournament, the Patriots will play 10 matches on the Kassab Courts and seven matches on the road. Their first home match following the tournament will be against Lenoir-Rhyne University on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.

The women will play an 11-match Conference Carolinas slate, while the men will face 10 conference opponents – Erskine College only sponsors women’s tennis.