FMU Volleyball begins title defense at the Erskine Tournament on Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University volleyball team will open the 2022 season on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 26-27) at the Erskine College Tournament in Due West, S.C., as the Patriots look to repeat as Conference Carolinas champions.

On Friday, Francis Marion will face Shorter University at 1 p.m. and the University of West Georgia at 5 p.m. in Erskine’s Belk Arena. On Saturday, the Patriots will play Coker University at 11 a.m. Admission to the tournament is free.

This fall will be Francis Marion’s second season as a member of the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas. After winning the conference tournament last season, the Patriots were tabbed to repeat as champions in the conference’s Coaches Preseason Poll for 2022.

Sixth-year FMU head coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards returns six letterwinners, including four starters and the libero, from last season’s 21-11 squad that captured the conference’s East Division Title, won the conference tournament, and earned the program’s fourth bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. While Baufield-Edwards understands that trying to repeat will be difficult, she keeps her team focused on their goals.

“We focus on us, and what we can control,” said Baufield-Edwards. “Instead of worrying about what others are saying, we focus on meeting our own expectations. Staying humble and being respectful are core tenants to our culture, and being respectful means to everyone, including other teams, coaches, or officials. One thing we try to instill into our culture is that it’s a ‘We greater than Me’ mentality, and with individual success will come with team success.”

The returnees for the program include fifth-year senior Lily Walton; senior Gracie Davis; juniors Kaylee Gillespie, Lexi Albright, and Keely McLain; and sophomore Zoie Larkins. In 2021, Gillespie earned first-team All-Conference and All-Tournament Team honors, while Albright and Davis garnered third-team All-Conference recognition, with Davis also getting the nod for the All-Tournament Team.

Gillespie led team in assists with 9.50 per set, while ranking third in the conference and 73rd nationally. She added 2.75 digs per set and served 30 aces. Albright averaged 2.40 kills and 3.50 digs per set, and recorded 32 service aces, while posting a .930 serve reception percentage. Larkins led FMU with 4.31 digs per set, served 32 aces, and received serve at a .929 clip. Davis paced the squad with 2.94 kills per set, while Walton led the squad with 0.81 blocks per set.

“Looking at our strengths, the one that has stuck out to us so far is our middle blockers. They’re fast, athletic, and more importantly, provide energy to our players on the court. We’ve added nine newcomers: five transfers and four freshmen. It’s a next man-up mentality for our team, and that’s something that we’ve carried forward since we joined Conference Carolinas.”

The five transfers include junior middle blockers Beyonce Andrews (University of Charleston WV) and Kalee Peter (Minnesota State University – Mankato), sophomore opposite hitter De’Asia Hill (St. Leo University); sophomore setter Ruby Moore (Catawba College), and junior setter Megan Scharpenberg (Spartanburg Methodist College). Libero Katie Floyd (Campbellsville, KY), outside hitters Kayla Clayworth (Myrtle Beach, SC) and Katie Kemp (Plano, TX), and 5-11 middle blocker Caroline Lucas (Easley, SC) constitute the freshen recruits that will help reload the conference champions.

“Something that’s different about this group is that the incoming kids are not afraid to step up in any role; they bring a determination to win which has been infectious among our team. With that next man up mentality, these our newcomers will help us carry that on throughout the season.

“All of our newcomers will be key for us. They provide personality, love to compete, and are gamers to their core. There’s truly no limit for how great we can be. We’re able to experiment and try new things that we may not have been able to with other groups.”

Gillespie, Albright, and Larkins are expected to be key leaders for this team. “We have a young group. With less seniors compared to last season, I believe KG, Lexi, and Zoie will be looked to as the leaders for our team. They’re the heart and soul of our squad, and feed off each other to bring out the best of the team.”

Francis Marion will play a 26-match schedule this fall, including three in-season tournaments and 11 home contests in the Smith University Center. Following the Erskine Tournament, FMU will travel to the Pacer Invitational at USC Aiken on Sept. 2-3 and then host the FMU Invitational Tournament on Sept. 9-10.

Conference play will begin on Sept. 14 when the Patriots host I-95 rival UNC Pembroke at 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

The first round of the conference tournament will take place on campus sites at the higher seeds on Nov. 5. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship will be played at UNCP on Nov. 11-13.