FMU volleyball honored by AVCA

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University volleyball program learned on Monday that it has earned a Team Academic Award for 2021-22 presented by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).

Altogether, 1,213 collegiate and high school teams garnered a USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for this past school year. The listing included 147 NCAA Division II women’s programs.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale. The Patriots posted a 3.416 GPA during the 2021-22 school year.

This is the sixth time the Francis Marion program has received this national recognition.

Led by head coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards, the most recent Patriot squad was comprised of sophomore outside hitter Lexi Albright (Easley, SC / Powdersville HS), junior middleblocker Beyonce Andrews (Acworth, GA / North Paulding HS), graduate student outside hitter Kayla Arthur (Holly Springs, NC / Holly Springs HS), junior outside hitter Gracie Davis (Myrtle Beach, SC / Myrtle Beach HS), sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie (Pickens, SC / Pickens HS), senior outside hitter Alyssa Hansen (Apex, NC / Apex HS), freshman defensive specialist Peyton Holley (Kershaw, SC / North Central HS), graduate student setter Naina Ivanova (Sofia, Bulgaria / 22.SU "Georgi Rakovski"), freshman libero Zoie Larkins (Kingsport, TN / Dobyns-Bennett HS), sophomore defensive specialist Keely McLain (Maryville, TN / Maryville HS), senior middleblocker Iyanla Thigpen (Chicago, IL / Victor J. Andrew HS), senior middleblocker Lily Walton (Charlotte, NC / Charlotte Christian School), and junior middleblocker Madeline Winning (Pfafftown, NC / Ronald Reagan HS).

“I am extremely proud of the commitment of our student-athletes to their academics,” Baufield-Edwards said. “For us to achieve this award for the second year in a row shows the level of maturity within our team to understand that their life continues on after their athletic careers are over here at Francis Marion. To have five players with a perfect 4.0 this spring semester and nine of the 12 to have a 3.3 or better is an amazing accomplishment.”

On the court this past fall, the Patriots registered a 21-11 record and won the Conference Carolinas Tournament title in their first year as a league member. Francis Marion also earned a bid to the 2021 NCAA Division II national tournament.