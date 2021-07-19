 Skip to main content
FMU volleyball honored by AVCA
FMU Volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University volleyball program learned Monday that it has earned a Team Academic Award for 2020-21 presented by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale. This is the fifth time the Francis Marion program has received this national recognition.

