FMU volleyball picked fourth in PBC

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball team has been picked to finish fourth according to the Peach Belt Conference 2020 pre-season coaches’ poll. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

Flagler College was tabbed as the pre-season favorite as the Saints finished with seven first-place votes and 49 total points. Augusta University received the other first-place votes and finished second in the poll with 41 points, followed by Lander University (34), Francis Marion (31), USC Aiken (26), Georgia College (19), UNC Pembroke (17), and Young Harris College (7).

FMU head coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards returns nine letterwinners from last year’s 18-14 squad. This year’s roster also includes four freshmen and one NCAA Division I transfer.

The Patriots will open their covid-delayed 2020 season on Thursday, March 4, with a 6 p.m. home match against Lander.

Admission to home matches is free, but spectators are limited to 250, including ONLY FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first serve, and family members of players who reserve admission tickets prior to game day. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.