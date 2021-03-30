FMU volleyball swept by USC Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. -- Senior Kayla Arthur registered seven kills, but Francis Marion University fell in three-sets (25-22, 25-16, 25-17) to USC Aiken on Tuesday (March 30) in Peach Belt Conference volleyball action.

Francis Marion (3-5, 3-5) will return to action on Tuesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. when they host UNC Pembroke for the latest installment of the Battle of I-95.

Junior libero Alexis Watts led the Patriots with 16 digs, while freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 25 assists. Junior middleblocker Lily Walton added six kills on only 13 swings.

Alie Smith led the Pacers (6-3, 6-3) with 18 kills and five service aces, while Caroline Foster tallied 37 assists.

In a tightly contested opening set that featured six lead changes and eight ties, USC Aiken used a 5-0 spurt to break a 13-13 tie and capture a 25-22 win. In contrast, the second set featured only four ties. The Patriots kept within reach before the Pacers ripped off four straight points to take a 21-13 lead. USCA took the final three points to cap off a 25-16 win in set two.

In the final set, FMU led 16-14 thanks to a kill by Arthur. However, the Pacers tallied 11 of the final 12 points en route to the clinching win.