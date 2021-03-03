fmu volleyball to start season Thursday

Millians ranked second in the PBC for assists per set in 2019 with 10.07, while Thigpen (.286) and Walton (.255) ranked fourth and seventh respectively in hitting percentage. Thigpen also ranked fourth in blocks per set (0.90) and Walton sixth (0.88), while Hansen ranked fourth in kills per set at 3.13 and sixth in points produced per set with 3.38.

Millians has dished out 1,589 assists in her two seasons as a Patriot and dug up 499 digs, while Thigpen has tallied 446 kills and 204 blocks during her career.

“We are anxious and excited to finally start the season,” Baufield-Edwards said. “The amount of depth we have this season has made the pre-season smoother than you might think. Although it has been a while since we played outside competition, the practices have been very competitive and that has driven the team to improve.”

“I am very confident as we prepare for the first serve of this season. We are very experienced, yet have infused some youth into the program," she added. "Everyone has done a good job competing in the pre-season and that makes my job more difficult as I try to place the six pieces on the floor that will make us the most successful. You might see a different look from match to match early in the season as we try to find what combination works best.”