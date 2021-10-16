 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU volleyball wins 11th straight match, this time over North Greenville
0 Comments

FMU volleyball wins 11th straight match, this time over North Greenville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FMU LOGO.jpg

TIGERVILLE, S.C. -- Junior Gracie Davis and sophomore Lexi Albright combined for 31 kills and a .403 hitting percentage as Francis Marion University came out victorious in a battle of the two Conference Carolinas division leaders, taking a 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 win over North Greenville University, Saturday afternoon (Oct. 16) in volleyball action.

FMU (15-8, 11-0) extends its century-best winning streak to 11 matches and increases its lead over second-place UNC Pembroke to two full games in the East Division standings.

The Patriots will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 23, with a home match against Barton College at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Davis notched a career-high 18 kills on only 29 swings for a blistering .552 hitting percentage. It marks her seventh consecutive match with double-digit kills. She also totaled three blocks against the Crusaders.

Albright tallied 13 kills on 33 swings as the Patriots committed only 12 attack errors in the three-set sweep.

Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 35 assists and freshman libero Zoie Larkins dug up a match-high 18 balls. Defensively, senior Lily Walton led FMU with four blocks.

Abigail Durham paced NGU (13-7, 8-3) with 10 kills and three blocks.

Despite trailing only once in the opening set – that at 1-0 – the Patriots could not shake the Crusaders. North Greenville crept to within 22-21 before Davis recorded a kill and then back-to-back attack errors by NGU allowed FMU to escape with a 25-21 win. The final error was the result of a Walton/Davis stuff at the net.

Francis Marion took the lead for good in set No.2 at 11-10 following a kill from Albright. A 10-4 spurt later in the set gave the Patriots a comfortable lead en route to the 25-17 victory.

The final set featured seven ties and three lead changes. The final deadlock occurred at 17-17, but two attacking errors by the Crusaders gave FMU the lead for good. The Patriots closed on a 6-3 run that was culminated by a Davis kill from a Gillespie set.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert