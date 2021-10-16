FMU volleyball wins 11th straight match, this time over North Greenville

TIGERVILLE, S.C. -- Junior Gracie Davis and sophomore Lexi Albright combined for 31 kills and a .403 hitting percentage as Francis Marion University came out victorious in a battle of the two Conference Carolinas division leaders, taking a 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 win over North Greenville University, Saturday afternoon (Oct. 16) in volleyball action.

FMU (15-8, 11-0) extends its century-best winning streak to 11 matches and increases its lead over second-place UNC Pembroke to two full games in the East Division standings.

The Patriots will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 23, with a home match against Barton College at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Davis notched a career-high 18 kills on only 29 swings for a blistering .552 hitting percentage. It marks her seventh consecutive match with double-digit kills. She also totaled three blocks against the Crusaders.

Albright tallied 13 kills on 33 swings as the Patriots committed only 12 attack errors in the three-set sweep.

Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 35 assists and freshman libero Zoie Larkins dug up a match-high 18 balls. Defensively, senior Lily Walton led FMU with four blocks.

Abigail Durham paced NGU (13-7, 8-3) with 10 kills and three blocks.