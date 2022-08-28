FMU volleyball's Gillespie honored by CC again

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion setter Kaylee Gillespie is the Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week for the fourth time in two seasons.

Gillespie led FMU to its first 3-0 start since 1997 with three wins at the Erskine College Tournament last weekend. In the three matches, she averaged 10.55 assists and 2.00 digs per set, while serving five aces and recording two block assists and two kills. She posted a set percentage of .349 over the weekend.

Gillespie opened the season on Friday with 41 assists, eight digs, one kill, and a block in a 3-1 win over Shorter and followed that later in the day with 50 assists, six digs, one kill, and one service ace in a 3-1 win over the University of West Georgia. She wrapped up the weekend with 25 assists, eight digs, four service aces, and a block in a 3-0 sweep of Coker on Saturday.

She moved into 10th place on the program’s career assists list with 1,443.

The Patriots will open their home schedule on Sept. 9-10 by hosting the FMU Invitational Tournament.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

USCB downs

the Patriots

BLUFFTON, S.C. – USC Beaufort netted two early goals. The Patriots (0-1-1) end their two-game road trip on Wednesday against Newberry at 7 p.m.

FMU was outshot 17-10, with three Patriots tries on target. The Sand Sharks (1-0) registered nine shots on goal.

Midfielder Emma Brosnihan led the Patriots with three shots, two of those being on target, while forward Kylie Reif supplied two shots, and forward Le’Landra Jarvis, forward Linsey Downey, midfielder Haley Sink, midfielder Izzy Ashley, and defender Johanna Kindbom all one shot. Kindbom had the other on-target attempt.

USCB’s Mari Kalvatn registered two penalty kick scores, one in the eighth minute and another off her boot in the 72nd minute. The Sand Sharks forward had an opportunity for a hat trick in the 78th minute, but her third penalty kick chance was saved by FMU goalkeeper Makayla Willets.

Kalvatn assisted Savanna Page’s netter in the 23rd minute of the first half as well.

Willets registered six saves in the match on nine shots faced, with one coming in the first half and the other five in the second half. USCB’s Emily Worrell ended the match with three saves.

The Sand Sharks would be awarded eight corner kicks, while the Patriots had one.