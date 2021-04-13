FMU volleyball's Gillespie named PBC specialist of the week

Sellers, a native of McBee, paced the Patriots this week with a third-place showing, his highest finish in 23 career events. He fired rounds of 72-69-70--211 to finish at five-under-par, only two strokes behind the medalist. He played the par 5s at six-under-par and the par 4s at three-under for the tournament and carded 11 birdies and an eagle. Sellers' 211 tally was a career-low and equaled the best 54-hole total by a Patriot over the past three seasons.

Sophomore Mitchell Vance logged rounds of 74-72-71--217 to finish the tournament at one-over par and tied for 15th position. The Hartsville native played the par 5s at four-under, and like Sellers carded 11 birdies and an eagle. Sophomore Casper Kennedy shot rounds of 75-72-73--220 to finish the tournament at four-over and tied for 30th. He led the Patriots with 13 birdies and played the par 5s at five-under.

FMU senior Jacob Morris finished tied for 35th position at five-over 221 after recording a final-round even-par 72 (to go along with previous rounds of 75 and 74). Morris played the par 5s at six-under on the tournament. Senior John Burghardt (72-74-77--223) rounded out the Patriots in a tie for 42nd.

Georgia State University claimed the team championship at 17-under-par 847 (277-286-284) outdistancing the host Terriers and Western Carolina University by 12 strokes. Wofford's Ryan Marter took home low medalist honors finishing at seven-under 209 (69-69-71).