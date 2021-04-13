FMU volleyball's Gillespie named PBC specialist of the week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie has been named the Peach Belt Conference Volleyball Specialist of the Week for the week ending April 11.
A native of Pickens, Gillespie averaged 10.60 assists and 3.10 digs per set in three matches last week. Her totals included a pair of double-doubles: 32 assists and 12 digs against UNC Pembroke and 30 assists with 10 digs against Flagler College. She also recorded 44 assists against Georgia College, which is the fifth-most in a four-set match in the PBC this season. She added four aces, five kills and a block on the week.
Gillespie is currently fourth in the PBC in assists per set (8.58). She helps direct an offense that ranks third in the conference in team hitting percentage at .174.
GOLF
FMU finishes
amid top 5
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Led by a final-round two-under-par 70 from junior Grant Sellers, Francis Marion University fired a final-round 286 (-2) team score and placed fourth, Tuesday (April 13) at the Wofford Invitational Tournament. The Patriots finished the event at two-over-par (293-287-286--866) at the Country Club of Spartanburg.
The tournament concluded the team's spring campaign. Despite playing a slightly abbreviated 2020-21 schedule due to covid, Francis Marion finished with its best winning percentage in 12 seasons. The Patriots recorded three Top-5 team finishes and placed among the Top-10 in seven of eight tournaments.
Sellers, a native of McBee, paced the Patriots this week with a third-place showing, his highest finish in 23 career events. He fired rounds of 72-69-70--211 to finish at five-under-par, only two strokes behind the medalist. He played the par 5s at six-under-par and the par 4s at three-under for the tournament and carded 11 birdies and an eagle. Sellers' 211 tally was a career-low and equaled the best 54-hole total by a Patriot over the past three seasons.
Sophomore Mitchell Vance logged rounds of 74-72-71--217 to finish the tournament at one-over par and tied for 15th position. The Hartsville native played the par 5s at four-under, and like Sellers carded 11 birdies and an eagle. Sophomore Casper Kennedy shot rounds of 75-72-73--220 to finish the tournament at four-over and tied for 30th. He led the Patriots with 13 birdies and played the par 5s at five-under.
FMU senior Jacob Morris finished tied for 35th position at five-over 221 after recording a final-round even-par 72 (to go along with previous rounds of 75 and 74). Morris played the par 5s at six-under on the tournament. Senior John Burghardt (72-74-77--223) rounded out the Patriots in a tie for 42nd.
Georgia State University claimed the team championship at 17-under-par 847 (277-286-284) outdistancing the host Terriers and Western Carolina University by 12 strokes. Wofford's Ryan Marter took home low medalist honors finishing at seven-under 209 (69-69-71).