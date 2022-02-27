FMU women beat North Greenville to reach 2nd round of Conference Carolinas basketball tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Three Francis Marion University players posted double-doubles and the Patriots outscored North Greenville University 57-31 over the middle two quarters en route to a 76-63 victory over the Crusaders, Sunday evening (Feb. 27) in the opening round of the Conference Carolinas Women's Basketball Tournament.

Francis Marion (15-12) will face sixth-seeded King University on the Tornado's home court on Monday at 7 p.m. in the second round. The two squads split their two regular-season meetings.

Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore and sophomore center Lauryn Taylor led FMU with 21 points apiece. Gilmore's total was a season-high, while Taylor added 10 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season.

FMU junior forward Jasmine Stanley also posted a double-double with 12 points and a career-high equaling 12 rebounds as the Patriots outrebounded NGU 48-27. Sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver was the third Patriot to register a double-double as she tallied 10 points and a career-high 11 assists.

Haylee Luttrell led North Greenville (8-20) with 19 points.

North Greenville opened a six-point margin in the opening quarter at 15-9 and led 15-12 as the horn sounded.