FMU Women land Terry Sanford forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced the signing of 5-10 forward Ke’Onna Bryant of Fayetteville, N.C., during the recent national signing period. She will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2021.

Bryant graduated from Terry Sanford High School, where she played for coach Thurston Robinson. Last season, she averaged 9.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while helping the Bulldogs to a 10-1 mark, the 3A/4A Conference regular-season title, and a spot in the 3A state playoffs.

Bryant also played three years at E.E. Smith High School, averaging a combined 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. She helped the Golden Bulls to a 30-2 record in 2019 and a spot in the 3-A Eastern Regional Finals.

Over her four-year prep career, she registered 987 points, 573 rebounds, 157 assists, and 174 steals.

“She’s a lefty who can handle the ball and possesses great athleticism,” Porter said. “She can play with her back to the basket, but can also face up and has three-point range. She’ll be a versatile, young post player and a fifth piece to a good recruiting class coming in.”

The 2021-22 FMU squad will open its season on Nov. 12 at the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge in Pembroke, N.C., against Wingate University.