FMU women lose 3-0 to USC Beaufort

BLUFFTON, S.C. – USC Beaufort netted two early goals and a late score to grasp a 3-0 non-conference win over Francis Marion University, Sunday in women’s soccer play.

The Patriots (0-1-1) end their two-game road trip on Wednesday against Newberry at 7 p.m.

FMU was outshot 17-10, with three Patriots tries on target. The Sand Sharks (1-0) registered nine shots on goal.

Midfielder Emma Brosnihan led the Patriots with three shots, two of those being on target, while forward Kylie Reif supplied two shots, and forward Le’Landra Jarvis, forward Linsey Downey, midfielder Haley Sink, midfielder Izzy Ashley, and defender Johanna Kindbom all one shot. Kindbom had the other on-target attempt.

USCB’s Mari Kalvatn registered two penalty kick scores, one in the eighth minute and another off her boot in the 72nd minute. The Sand Sharks forward had an opportunity for a hat trick in the 78th minute, but her third penalty kick chance was saved by FMU goalkeeper Makayla Willets.

Kalvatn assisted Savanna Page’s netter in the 23rd minute of the first half as well.

Willets registered six saves in the match on nine shots faced, with one coming in the first half and the other five in the second half. USCB’s Emily Worrell ended the match with three saves.

The Sand Sharks would be awarded eight corner kicks, while the Patriots had one.