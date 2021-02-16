FMU women lose to UNCP in 2OT

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior forward Faith Allen sent an equalizing shot to the upper-left 90 from the far right corner of the 18-yard box, but UNC Pembroke scored with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime period to claim a 2-1 Peach Belt Conference win, Tuesday evening (Feb. 16) in women’s soccer action.
The Patriots drop to 1-2 while the Braves improve to 2-1 on the season. FMU will travel to St. Augustine, Fla., to take on Flagler College for a noon kick-off on Sunday, before returning to Florence to take on Georgia College on Monday, March 1.
UNC Pembroke outshot FMU 14-9 and owned a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.
FMU sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets recorded three saves, while UNCP freshman Chiara Coppin made two stops. The Braves held a 53 percent to 47 percent edge in time of possession.
UNCP struck first off a goal by senior forward Alexis Pittman in the 15th minute. Pittman received a ball from freshman forward Anna Grossheim, settled, made a 360-degree spin, and then sent a shot to the upper 90 from 30 yards out.
Francis Marion battled to get an equalizer, and finally connected on one in the 41st minute thanks to Allen. This marks Allen’s third career-goal as a Patriot.
The Patriots had an opportunity to take the lead in the 67th minute. Freshman forward Ambrea Hills received a quick throw-in from Allen and charged into the box. Hills’ shot went past the goalkeeper but was off target from 9 yards out.
The Braves tried to answer right back with an opportunity in the 69th minute. Senior midfielder Rilee Seering received a ball from Grossheim and sent a shot on goal, resulting in a save by Willets.
Both squads had another opportunity before regulation. UNC Pembroke’s Grossheim sent a shot high from 19 yards out in the 78th minute, while Francis Marion junior forward Valentina Restrepo bent a free-kick just over the crossbar in the 83rd minute.
The Braves outshot the Patriots 5-0 in overtime, all in the second session. The first overtime period saw little action, just a corner kick by the Patriots in the 94th minute. However, the second overtime was filled with opportunities. A UNCP yellow card resulted in an FMU free kick in the 107th minute. Junior defender Anna Capra sent a dangerous ball into the box that pin-balled around before Coppin could corral it in.
UNC Pembroke was awarded a corner kick in the 109th minute thanks to an Abigail Lowry shot being blocked and then clanging off the left post. The Braves were awarded a free-kick thanks to a Patriot foul just outside the 18-yard box with 8.9 seconds remaining. The free-kick landed at the feet of sophomore Zion Sellers. Her shot was blocked, however, the put back from sophomore defender Kennedy Rucker found the back of the net, giving the Braves a 2-1 double-overtime win with 4.3 seconds left on the clock.