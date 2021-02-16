FMU women lose to UNCP in 2OT

The Braves tried to answer right back with an opportunity in the 69th minute. Senior midfielder Rilee Seering received a ball from Grossheim and sent a shot on goal, resulting in a save by Willets.

Both squads had another opportunity before regulation. UNC Pembroke’s Grossheim sent a shot high from 19 yards out in the 78th minute, while Francis Marion junior forward Valentina Restrepo bent a free-kick just over the crossbar in the 83rd minute.

The Braves outshot the Patriots 5-0 in overtime, all in the second session. The first overtime period saw little action, just a corner kick by the Patriots in the 94th minute. However, the second overtime was filled with opportunities. A UNCP yellow card resulted in an FMU free kick in the 107th minute. Junior defender Anna Capra sent a dangerous ball into the box that pin-balled around before Coppin could corral it in.

UNC Pembroke was awarded a corner kick in the 109th minute thanks to an Abigail Lowry shot being blocked and then clanging off the left post. The Braves were awarded a free-kick thanks to a Patriot foul just outside the 18-yard box with 8.9 seconds remaining. The free-kick landed at the feet of sophomore Zion Sellers. Her shot was blocked, however, the put back from sophomore defender Kennedy Rucker found the back of the net, giving the Braves a 2-1 double-overtime win with 4.3 seconds left on the clock.