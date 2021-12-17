FMU women’s soccer adds Anderson transfer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced that 5-7 midfielder Haley Sink of Moseley, Va., will transfer from Anderson University and join the Patriot program for 2022. She will have three years of eligibility at FMU.

Sink spent the 2021 season with the Trojans, appearing in 12 matches and making two starts. She averaged 41 minutes played per match, recorded 11 shots, and scored one goal – that coming against nationally ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University.

She is a graduate of Cosby High School, where she played for coach Jay Howell. As a senior, she garnered honorable mention accolades from the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s 2021 All-Metro Team after helping the Titans to an appearance in the Class 6 state semifinals. She also served as team captain.

Sink played club ball with the Richmond United ECNL squad and captured a pair of Louisiana State Cup and Virginia State Cup championships. She was named to the 2019 WAGS All-Tournament Team.

“We are very excited to add Haley to our program,” Parker said. “She is left-footed, and will bring to our midfielder and forward positions previous collegiate experience, talent, and a good work ethic.”

The Patriots will lose six seniors off this past season’s roster.