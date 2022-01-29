 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU women win sixth game in a row
0 Comments
FMU Basketball

FMU women win sixth game in a row

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Those four losses in five games to start this season seem so long ago to the Francis Marion women.

Saturday's 77-61 win over Erskine became the latest notch in the Patriots' six-game winning streak. It also keeps the Patriots' undefeated home record intact at 5-0.

"I'm proud of this group," said FMU coach Jeri Porter, whose Patriots improved to 9-5 in the Conference Carolinas and 10-6 overall. "I feel like they have put in the work, and the buy-in is there. We're a young team, and I think one of the most rewarding things for a coach is being able to see growth. Just to look at where we were in November and December, and to see where we are now, at the end of January and into February, I think that's what we want."

Lauryn Taylor led the Patriots with 16 points. Four other FMU players were finished the game with double figures: Aniyah Oliver with 12, Zaria Woods with 13, Kiana Lee with 13 and Janiyah Hagood with 10.

Taylor talked about the key to FMU's turnaround.

"We're just playing our game. We stopped letting other teams dictate what we do on offense and defense, and we just do what we can do, whether that's scoring, playing defense, making free throws, rebounding. We're doing it all just so we can get the win."

WBB22_Lauryn_Taylor_IMG_7126.jpg

Taylor

 FMU
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert