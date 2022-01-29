FMU women win sixth game in a row

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Those four losses in five games to start this season seem so long ago to the Francis Marion women.

Saturday's 77-61 win over Erskine became the latest notch in the Patriots' six-game winning streak. It also keeps the Patriots' undefeated home record intact at 5-0.

"I'm proud of this group," said FMU coach Jeri Porter, whose Patriots improved to 9-5 in the Conference Carolinas and 10-6 overall. "I feel like they have put in the work, and the buy-in is there. We're a young team, and I think one of the most rewarding things for a coach is being able to see growth. Just to look at where we were in November and December, and to see where we are now, at the end of January and into February, I think that's what we want."

Lauryn Taylor led the Patriots with 16 points. Four other FMU players were finished the game with double figures: Aniyah Oliver with 12, Zaria Woods with 13, Kiana Lee with 13 and Janiyah Hagood with 10.

Taylor talked about the key to FMU's turnaround.

"We're just playing our game. We stopped letting other teams dictate what we do on offense and defense, and we just do what we can do, whether that's scoring, playing defense, making free throws, rebounding. We're doing it all just so we can get the win."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.