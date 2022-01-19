 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU women's basketball coach Jeri Porter earns 300th career win
0 Comments
top story
Wednesday's Local Colleges

FMU women's basketball coach Jeri Porter earns 300th career win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DUE WEST, S.C. -- Francis Marion sophomore center Lauryn Taylor converted a pair of layups to break a late deadlock and give Francis Marion's women a 60-56 road win over Erskine on Wednesday. It was Patriot coach Jeri Porter's 300th career win.

Francis Marion evens both its overall (6-6) and Conference Carolinas (5-5) marks with the win. The Patriots will travel to the Upstate this weekend to play at North Greenville University on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. and at Converse University on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Porter previously served as coach at North Alabama, Radford  and George Mason before taking over at Francis Marion in 2015.

Taylor finished with a game-high 19 points and hauled down six rebounds, while freshman Jada Richards scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from three-point range.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

FMU benefited from a big advantage at the free throw line as the Patriots made 15-of-17 attempts, while Erskine was only 6-of-13. The Patriot bench helped as well, outscoring the Flying Fleet reserves 23-5.

Shanece Mitchell led Erskine with 14 points, while three other team members also scored in double digits.

Taylor’s offensive stick-back with 2:41 remaining snapped a 54-54 deadlock. She followed that with a lay-in off a nice feed from freshman Kiana Lee to up the advantage to 58-54. After Erskine pulled within 58-56, sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver sealed the Patriot win with a driving lay-up with 33 ticks left.

FMU scored the game’s opening five points, but the home team responded to tie the game at 10-10. The Patriots led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter. Francis Marion assumed a 22-18 advantage early in the second period, but Erskine rallied to knot the score at 22-22. The Patriots scored nine of the half’s final 13 points, including four from senior Jasmyne May, to leave for the locker room holding a 31-26 margin.

The lead would grow to 38-29 midway through the third period, but a 14-2 run by the Flying Fleet gave Erskine a 43-40 lead heading to the fourth period. Erskine led 50-46 before Lee scored five straight points to put FMU back on top 51-50.

Francis Marion connected on 47.5 percent of its field goal attempts, including 7-of-20 from beyond the arc, while holding Erskine to 41.7 percent shooting, including 10-of-28 from long range.

WBB22_head_coach_Jeri_Porter_IMG_6725.jpg

Porter

 FMU
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert