FMU women's basketball coach Jeri Porter earns 300th career win

DUE WEST, S.C. -- Francis Marion sophomore center Lauryn Taylor converted a pair of layups to break a late deadlock and give Francis Marion's women a 60-56 road win over Erskine on Wednesday. It was Patriot coach Jeri Porter's 300th career win.

Francis Marion evens both its overall (6-6) and Conference Carolinas (5-5) marks with the win. The Patriots will travel to the Upstate this weekend to play at North Greenville University on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. and at Converse University on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Porter previously served as coach at North Alabama, Radford and George Mason before taking over at Francis Marion in 2015.

Taylor finished with a game-high 19 points and hauled down six rebounds, while freshman Jada Richards scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from three-point range.

FMU benefited from a big advantage at the free throw line as the Patriots made 15-of-17 attempts, while Erskine was only 6-of-13. The Patriot bench helped as well, outscoring the Flying Fleet reserves 23-5.

Shanece Mitchell led Erskine with 14 points, while three other team members also scored in double digits.