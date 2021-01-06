 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU women's basketball loses at Flagler
0 comments
Women's College Basketball

FMU women's basketball loses at Flagler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
_DSC7444.jpg

Francis Marion's Briana White (33) guards as Flagler's Jaziana Mathis (15) drives to the basket during Wednesday afternoon's game. Patriots teammate Aniyah Oliver (13) is also helping FMU defend.

 FLAGLER COLLEGE

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- A 9-2 spurt midway through the fourth quarter allowed Flagler to hold off Francis Marion for an 89-76 Peach Belt Conference win Wednesday afternoon.

FMU (0-2 overall, 0-1 conference) will play its home opener Saturday when the Patriots entertain Georgia Southwestern State at 1:30 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 250 – only season ticket holders and player/staff family members identified on a pregame pass list. No general admission gameday tickets will be sold.

Senior 6-foot-1 forward Kiana Adderton led the Patriots with 17 points, while freshman guard Ravyn Madaris tallied a career-high 12 points off the bench. Sophomore 6-1 forward Jasmine Stanley registered a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) off the bench in just her second game as a Patriot, while junior guard Jasmyne May also scored 11 and sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore added 10.

Guard Tori Pearce led Flagler (2-1, 1-0) with 20 points, while both N’Mya Pierce and Staci Miller scored 19.

A 15-6 run by the Saints snapped an early 4-4 score and resulted in a 19-10 advantage. FMU closed the opening period with a 6-0 spurt to draw within 19-16. Flagler scored 10 consecutive points midway through the second quarter to open a 35-20 lead, its largest of the contest. The Patriots would trim the margin under double figures at 43-34 as Stanley beat the halftime horn with an acrobatic fast-break lay-in off a feed from senior guard Camryn Johnson.

After intermission, Flagler quickly extended the lead to 50-36, but the Patriots rallied to cut the deficit to 59-53 following a Madaris 3-pointer. The Saints led 64-55 heading into the final period. A lay-up by May brought FMU to within 69-64 with 5:17 remaining, but the 9-2 run by Flagler pushed the lead back to 12 points at 78-66.

Francis Marion shot 37.3 percent from the floor and was 19-of-22 at the charity stripe. Flagler connected on 56.1 percent of its field goal attempts, including 6-of-10 from behind the arc, and was 19-of-26 at the free throw line. The Patriots held a 16-5 edge in second-chance points.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davis Coker's athlete of month
College

Davis Coker's athlete of month

HARTSVILLE -- Coker University women's basketball senior Emily Davis has been named its athlete of the month. Davis played and started in all …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert