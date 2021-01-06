FMU women's basketball loses at Flagler

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- A 9-2 spurt midway through the fourth quarter allowed Flagler to hold off Francis Marion for an 89-76 Peach Belt Conference win Wednesday afternoon.
FMU (0-2 overall, 0-1 conference) will play its home opener Saturday when the Patriots entertain Georgia Southwestern State at 1:30 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 250 – only season ticket holders and player/staff family members identified on a pregame pass list. No general admission gameday tickets will be sold.
Senior 6-foot-1 forward Kiana Adderton led the Patriots with 17 points, while freshman guard Ravyn Madaris tallied a career-high 12 points off the bench. Sophomore 6-1 forward Jasmine Stanley registered a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) off the bench in just her second game as a Patriot, while junior guard Jasmyne May also scored 11 and sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore added 10.
Guard Tori Pearce led Flagler (2-1, 1-0) with 20 points, while both N’Mya Pierce and Staci Miller scored 19.
A 15-6 run by the Saints snapped an early 4-4 score and resulted in a 19-10 advantage. FMU closed the opening period with a 6-0 spurt to draw within 19-16. Flagler scored 10 consecutive points midway through the second quarter to open a 35-20 lead, its largest of the contest. The Patriots would trim the margin under double figures at 43-34 as Stanley beat the halftime horn with an acrobatic fast-break lay-in off a feed from senior guard Camryn Johnson.
After intermission, Flagler quickly extended the lead to 50-36, but the Patriots rallied to cut the deficit to 59-53 following a Madaris 3-pointer. The Saints led 64-55 heading into the final period. A lay-up by May brought FMU to within 69-64 with 5:17 remaining, but the 9-2 run by Flagler pushed the lead back to 12 points at 78-66.
Francis Marion shot 37.3 percent from the floor and was 19-of-22 at the charity stripe. Flagler connected on 56.1 percent of its field goal attempts, including 6-of-10 from behind the arc, and was 19-of-26 at the free throw line. The Patriots held a 16-5 edge in second-chance points.