FMU women's basketball loses at Flagler

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- A 9-2 spurt midway through the fourth quarter allowed Flagler to hold off Francis Marion for an 89-76 Peach Belt Conference win Wednesday afternoon.

FMU (0-2 overall, 0-1 conference) will play its home opener Saturday when the Patriots entertain Georgia Southwestern State at 1:30 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 250 – only season ticket holders and player/staff family members identified on a pregame pass list. No general admission gameday tickets will be sold.

Senior 6-foot-1 forward Kiana Adderton led the Patriots with 17 points, while freshman guard Ravyn Madaris tallied a career-high 12 points off the bench. Sophomore 6-1 forward Jasmine Stanley registered a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) off the bench in just her second game as a Patriot, while junior guard Jasmyne May also scored 11 and sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore added 10.

Guard Tori Pearce led Flagler (2-1, 1-0) with 20 points, while both N’Mya Pierce and Staci Miller scored 19.