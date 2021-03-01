FMU women's basketball team beats UNC Pembroke

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore and freshman center Lauryn Taylor each scored 19 points and Francis Marion University led almost wire-to-wire in an 80-58 victory over UNC Pembroke, Monday night in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball action.
Gilmore was 5-of-10 from behind the three-point arc, while Taylor hit 8-of-11 shots and hauled down eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Jasmine Stanley scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and pilfered five steals, while freshman Ravyn Madaris came off the bench to score 11 points – her second double-figure effort of the year.
Senior guard Khamele Manning, of Dillon, playing in her final home game, added six points and took down a career-high and game-high 10 rebounds in only six minutes of action. Five Patriots were making their final home appearance.
Center Gabby Smith paced UNCP (3-12, 3-11) with 19 points and eight rebounds.
After allowing the game’s opening bucket by Smith, Gilmore responded with her own personal 7-0 run and the Patriots never trailed again. The margin swelled to 13-4 after Madaris hit a pull-up jumper with 3:14 left in the first quarter, and then to 18-6 following a top-of-the-key three-pointer by senior forward Briana White at the 1:04 mark. The initial period ended with the Patriots holding a 20-10 advantage.
A turn-around jumper in the lane by Stanley stretched the margin to 15 points, at 29-14, near the midway point of the second quarter. A brief rally by the Braves trimmed the lead to 33-23 at halftime.
Smith scored to open the third period and drew UNCP to within eight, but Francis Marion answered with another 7-0 spurt that pushed the lead to 15 points at 40-25. The Patriot lead reached 20 points (57-37) as Madaris closed the third period with 1-of-2 free throws.
FMU was never threatened over the final 10 minutes. The largest lead of the night came at 77-50 after a Madaris stick-back hoop.
The Patriots shot 43.9 percent from the floor, including a season-high equaling 10 made three-pointers (in 31 attempts). FMU held UNCP to 38.9 percent shooting. Francis Marion forced 21 turnovers and held a commanding 32-11 edge in points-off-turnovers, and outrebounded the Braves 41-33 and led 17-11 in second-chance points.