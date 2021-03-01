FMU women's basketball team beats UNC Pembroke

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore and freshman center Lauryn Taylor each scored 19 points and Francis Marion University led almost wire-to-wire in an 80-58 victory over UNC Pembroke, Monday night in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball action.

Gilmore was 5-of-10 from behind the three-point arc, while Taylor hit 8-of-11 shots and hauled down eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Jasmine Stanley scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and pilfered five steals, while freshman Ravyn Madaris came off the bench to score 11 points – her second double-figure effort of the year.

Senior guard Khamele Manning, of Dillon, playing in her final home game, added six points and took down a career-high and game-high 10 rebounds in only six minutes of action. Five Patriots were making their final home appearance.

Center Gabby Smith paced UNCP (3-12, 3-11) with 19 points and eight rebounds.

After allowing the game’s opening bucket by Smith, Gilmore responded with her own personal 7-0 run and the Patriots never trailed again. The margin swelled to 13-4 after Madaris hit a pull-up jumper with 3:14 left in the first quarter, and then to 18-6 following a top-of-the-key three-pointer by senior forward Briana White at the 1:04 mark. The initial period ended with the Patriots holding a 20-10 advantage.