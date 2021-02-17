FMU women's basketball team wins first game this season

PEMBROKE, N.C. — The Francis Marion University women’s basketball team used a 15-6 run out of the locker room at halftime to take the lead and never looked back. The Patriots found themselves victors over Peach Belt Conference rivals UNC Pembroke 79-72 on Wednesday (Feb. 17).
Francis Marion (1-8, 1-7) will play its next game Monday (Feb. 22) on the road against the No. 13 University of North Georgia Nighthawks at 3 p.m. The next home game will be against Augusta University on Wednesday (Feb. 24) at 5:30 p.m.
The Patriots had three players score in double-figure. Sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore, a Rock Hill, S.C., native, led FMU with a career-high equaling 22 points and seven assists. She was 6-of-17 from the field and shot 9-of-11 at the charity stripe.
Freshman 6-0 center Lauryn Taylor was next among Patriot scorers with 16 points and six rebounds. She was followed by fellow freshman Aniyah Oliver with 11 points and four assists. Junior Jasmyne May and sophomore Jasmine Stanley both added eight points.
UNC Pembroke (2-8, 2-7) also had three players score in double figures. Junior guard Naomi Gilbert led the Braves with 18 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 0:25 remaining. Senior guard Tiara Williams added 15 points and six rebounds, while sophomore guard Alcenia Purnell tallied 10 points and eight assists.
The Braves jumped out to an early 12-2 lead in the opening quarter of play. The Patriots found themselves playing from behind and narrowed the gap to three, 16-13 at the end of the first period. Both teams battled it out in the second quarter, with each scoring 23 points. FMU narrowed the gap to one twice (16-15 and 19-18) before UNCP jumped out to a 28-20 lead thanks to a fast-break layup by Gilbert. Francis Marion rallied to go into the half only down three, 39-36.
The Patriots came out of the locker room and quickly knotted things up at 39 apiece thanks to a three-pointer from Taylor. FMU proceeded to go on a 12-6 run to gain a six-point lead, 51-45. UNCP got to get within one, 51-50, with 2:18 left to play in the third quarter of play, but the Patriots answered back to end the period up 56-53.
Oliver opened up the fourth quarter knocking down a three to give the Patriots a 59-53 lead. FMU continued to build on its advantage, gaining its largest lead of the night, 67-57 thanks to a second-chance layup by Gilmore. UNCP narrowed the margin to four with 1:24 left to play, but four free throws allowed the Patriots hold off the Braves and win in the latest installment of the Battle of I-95.