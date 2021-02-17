FMU women's basketball team wins first game this season

The Braves jumped out to an early 12-2 lead in the opening quarter of play. The Patriots found themselves playing from behind and narrowed the gap to three, 16-13 at the end of the first period. Both teams battled it out in the second quarter, with each scoring 23 points. FMU narrowed the gap to one twice (16-15 and 19-18) before UNCP jumped out to a 28-20 lead thanks to a fast-break layup by Gilbert. Francis Marion rallied to go into the half only down three, 39-36.

The Patriots came out of the locker room and quickly knotted things up at 39 apiece thanks to a three-pointer from Taylor. FMU proceeded to go on a 12-6 run to gain a six-point lead, 51-45. UNCP got to get within one, 51-50, with 2:18 left to play in the third quarter of play, but the Patriots answered back to end the period up 56-53.

Oliver opened up the fourth quarter knocking down a three to give the Patriots a 59-53 lead. FMU continued to build on its advantage, gaining its largest lead of the night, 67-57 thanks to a second-chance layup by Gilmore. UNCP narrowed the margin to four with 1:24 left to play, but four free throws allowed the Patriots hold off the Braves and win in the latest installment of the Battle of I-95.