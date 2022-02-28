FMU women's basketball wins second-round CC tournament game

Two free throws by Dunbar with 1:08 on the clock brought the Tornado within 85-84, but Lee drained a 10-foot floater in the lane with 51 ticks left to give FMU an 87-84 advantage. Despite not getting the ball back over midcourt again, Francis Marion used its defense to force King to miss its final five shots.

Gilmore started the game extremely hot, scoring 10 points in the opening three-and-a-half minutes as the Patriots raced to an 18-7 lead. Four three-pointers by the Tornado quickly trimmed the margin to 20-19. FMU broke a 22-22 deadlock with a bucket by Taylor and a driving lay-in by Lee to grab a 26-22 advantage as the period ended.

Taylor opened the second quarter with a fast-break hoop, and Francis Marion led by eight on two occasions. A three-pointer by Gilmore from the right corner stretched the margin to 46-37 with 10 ticks left before halftime, but a late bucket by the Tornado trimmed the lead to seven at intermission.

FMU shot a scorching 60 percent from the floor over the first 20 minutes, while holding King to 38.9 percent.