FMU women's soccer loses to Belmont Abbey

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s soccer team honored five seniors prior to kick-off, but Belmont Abbey College ruined the celebration by claiming a 2-0 win, Saturday afternoon (Oct. 16) in Conference Carolinas women’s soccer action.

Francis Marion (2-11-0, 2-6-0) will play at the University of Mount Olive on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The final home match for the Patriots will be Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. against Barton College.

After conceding an eighth-minute goal, Francis Marion played the Crusaders (5-6-1, 5-3-1) evenly for the remainder of the first half. The Patriots registered four shots to Belmont Abbey’s six over the opening 45 minutes.

The Patriots’ most threatening action took pace near the 20-minute mark. Graduate student Dayle McEwen fired a long-range shot that forced a leaping save by Crusader goalkeeper Lauryn Harding. On the subsequent FMU corner kick by freshman JG Garon, McEwen’s header sailed high over the cross bar. Moments later, a service into penalty area near the 6-yard box by FMU freshman defender Jordan White, forced Harding to outleap McEwen for the ball and to thwart a possible scoring opportunity.

McEwen would miss again on attempts in the 26th and 27th minutes.