FMU women's soccer loses to Chowan

MURFREESBORO, N.C. -- Chowan University scored a pair of goals in each half to claim a 4-0 win over Francis Marion University, Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 21) in Conference Carolinas women’s soccer action.

Francis Marion (1-5-0, 1-2-0) will play host to Converse University on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. on Hartzler Field. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

Chowan held a slight 15-13 edge in shots, while FMU led 4-0 in corner kicks. Five different Patriots registered two shots each.

Francis Marion junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets recorded five saves in 82 minutes of work, while senior Rachael Hennenkamp played the final eight minutes and posted one stop. Chowan keeper Allison Traub had six saves.

FMU sophomore midfielder Ainara Eizaguirre put a shot on target in the 21st minute forcing Traub to make a save. Nine minutes later, Carolina Lucci took a pass from Sabrina Henderson and her shot from 19 yards out on right side found its way into the left-side netting to give Chowan a 1-0 advantage at the 30:00 mark.