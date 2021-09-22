FMU women's soccer loses to Chowan

MURFREESBORO, N.C. -- Chowan University scored a pair of goals in each half to claim a 4-0 win over Francis Marion University, Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 21) in Conference Carolinas women’s soccer action.
Francis Marion (1-5-0, 1-2-0) will play host to Converse University on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. on Hartzler Field. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.
Chowan held a slight 15-13 edge in shots, while FMU led 4-0 in corner kicks. Five different Patriots registered two shots each.
Francis Marion junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets recorded five saves in 82 minutes of work, while senior Rachael Hennenkamp played the final eight minutes and posted one stop. Chowan keeper Allison Traub had six saves.
FMU sophomore midfielder Ainara Eizaguirre put a shot on target in the 21st minute forcing Traub to make a save. Nine minutes later, Carolina Lucci took a pass from Sabrina Henderson and her shot from 19 yards out on right side found its way into the left-side netting to give Chowan a 1-0 advantage at the 30:00 mark.
A give-away in the defensive midfield led to Lucci making a quick pass to Henderson that produced a successful 11-yard shot from middle of penalty area and a 2-0 Hawks’ lead at 38:39. FMU looked to cut the deficit in half just a minute later, but Traub stopped a shot by Patriot freshman Le’Landra Jarvis.
Following halftime in the 57th minute, a free kick from just inside midfield by FMU senior Anna Capra found graduate student Dayle McEwen inside the penalty area, but Traub was able to dive and snag McEwen’s on-target header.
Two minutes later, a well-placed through ball split two Patriot defenders and put Henderson 1v1 with Willets and she converted on a shot from near the penalty spot.
Patriot senior Faith Allen made a nice move to spring herself for a 12-yard shot from the left side in the 70th minute, but again Traub was up to the task and denied Francis Marion a goal. Capra won a loose ball at 72:52 and a sent a 37-yard attempt toward the goal that clanged off the crossbar.
Henderson added an insurance tally in the 77th minute to finish the match with seven points.