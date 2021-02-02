FMU women's soccer opens season Thursday at home

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion women's soccer team and first-year coach Chelsea Parker will open the season at 6 p.m. Thursday, hosting North Georgia.
Parker inherits a squad that finished the 2019 season with an 8-8-1 record. FMU is returning eight letterwinners from last year's team, including four starters, while the roster includes eight newcomers and one redshirt senior.
Parker will look for key leadership and contributions from senior midfielder/defender Dayle McEwen, who has started all 47 matches over the previous three seasons and tallied 18 goals and six assists, as well as seniors Megan Misuraca (44 matches played), Brooke Kennedy (47), and Sarah Moll (43). Junior midfielder Kiley Barr has tallied three goals and seven assists in 33 appearances. Junior defender Anna Capra, who has started 26 matches over the last two seasons, also returns.
Leading the way in goal is junior goalkeeper Rachael Hennenkamp who logged 470 minutes during the 2019 campaign. She appeared in seven matches with four starts, while recording 33 saves, a .786 save percentage, and a 1.72 goals-against average. She started all 16 matches during the 2018 campaign and posted 99 saves. Hennenkamp is joined in goal by sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets who spent her freshman year at Lees-McRae College. Willets appeared in seven matches (373 minutes) in the Bobcats’ goal, while recording 33 saves and a .702 save percentage.
The Patriots look to build even further on a defense that drastically improved in 2019, allowing 15 fewer goals than the previous season.
Newcomer Valentina Restrepo is also a player Parker is looking for big things out of in 2021. “She’s an international player who I think will bring some key creativity to the field this year,” Parker said. Restrepo scored 34 goals in two seasons at ASA College-Miami and twice earned first-team All-Region 8 honors.
Francis Marion will look to compete in the PBC Tournament featuring the top four teams in the conference, April 6 and 10, with the highest seeds set to host.