FMU women's soccer opens season Thursday at home

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion women's soccer team and first-year coach Chelsea Parker will open the season at 6 p.m. Thursday, hosting North Georgia.

Parker inherits a squad that finished the 2019 season with an 8-8-1 record. FMU is returning eight letterwinners from last year's team, including four starters, while the roster includes eight newcomers and one redshirt senior.

Parker will look for key leadership and contributions from senior midfielder/defender Dayle McEwen, who has started all 47 matches over the previous three seasons and tallied 18 goals and six assists, as well as seniors Megan Misuraca (44 matches played), Brooke Kennedy (47), and Sarah Moll (43). Junior midfielder Kiley Barr has tallied three goals and seven assists in 33 appearances. Junior defender Anna Capra, who has started 26 matches over the last two seasons, also returns.