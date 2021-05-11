FMU women's soccer signs defender

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University women’s soccer head coach Chelsea Parker has announced the signing of 5-7 defender Jordan White of Summerville, to a national letter of intent to attend FMU this fall and play for the Patriots.

White is a senior at Pinewood Preparatory School, where she plays for coach Gail Osborne.

She has helped lead the Panthers to the past two region championships (2019 and 2021) and the 2021 SCISA AAA state title. She was selected for the 2019 SCISA North-South Match.

In the classroom, White has been a member of the Junior Beta Club and the Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica.

"We are very excited to add Jordan to our incoming 2021 class,” Parker said. “I have previously worked with her and she will bring a wonderful set of skills and talents to the field. She also possesses a great work ethic on and off the field."

Francis Marion completed its covid-delay and abbreviated 2020 season this spring with a 4-6-0 record. The Patriots will lose only three seniors off that squad.

Parker previously announced the signing of 5-8 forward and midfielder Brenna McCombs of Lake Wylie, S.C.