FMU women's soccer team beats Georgia College

FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior Kiley Barr and senior Dayle McEwen scored second-half goals to lead Francis Marion University to a 3-1 Peach Belt Conference victory over Georgia College, in women’s soccer action on Monday afternoon (March 1).
The Patriots (2-3-0, 2-3-0) will travel to Greenwood, S.C., on Monday, March 8, to take on Lander University at 5 p.m. The next home match for the Patriots will be March 15 at 3:30 p.m. against Young Harris College.
Francis Marion outshot the Bobcats 12-11, including a 9-5 edge over the final 45 minutes. The Patriots also held a commanding 9-3 advantage in corner kicks. Junior Faith Allen connected on other FMU goal in the 3-1 victory.
Bobcat senior forward Cassie Balzano sent the first shot of the game clanging off the left post at the 4:07 mark. Georgia College continued to press the Patriots with shots in the seventh and ninth minute that required leaping saves from FMU sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets.
Georgia College (1-1-0, 1-1-0) finally cashed in on the game's first goal in the 29th minute. Balzano received a pass from Alexis Bergamini and beat Willets to the left post, to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.
Francis Marion found the equalizer in the 43rd minute of action. A free kick taken by senior defender Brooke Kennedy sailed into the box. An initial shot by McEwen in the penalty area was blocked by a Bobcat defender, however, the rebound landed at the feet of Allen who retreated two steps before sending a shot into the upper netting from 14 yards out.
Willets recorded four saves in the first half and cut off several passes to end Georgia College threats. She finished the match with seven saves.
Early in the second period, the Patriots nearly took the advantage off a Valentina Restrepo corner kick. Barr’s header sailed just over the crossbar at the 65:44 time stamp. Just four minutes later, FMU did take the advantage. Restrepo first earned a corner kick with strong play near the end line, and then sent the corner into the box. Barr's ensuing header from five yards out glanced off the shoulder of a Bobcat defender on the goal line and into the goal giving the Patriots a 2-1 lead.
The Patriots continued to keep attacking in the final minutes. Junior midfielder Ellie Wray sent a laser shot high on-goal that required a leaping save from Georgia College sophomore goalkeeper Kate Richardson. Minutes later, a Bobcat handball in the box resulted in an FMU penalty shot. McEwen made easy work of the PK, giving Francis Marion a 3-1 advantage in the 85th minute. The senior is a perfect 8-for-8 from the penalty spot in her career.
Richardson finished with four saves. This win marks the first home victory of the season for the Patriots.
In addition to Willets’ strong play in the penalty area, the Patriot backline of McEwen, Kennedy, and freshman Kandace Letton limited Georgia College to only three shots on target over the final 60 minutes.