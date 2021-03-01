FMU women's soccer team beats Georgia College

Willets recorded four saves in the first half and cut off several passes to end Georgia College threats. She finished the match with seven saves.

Early in the second period, the Patriots nearly took the advantage off a Valentina Restrepo corner kick. Barr’s header sailed just over the crossbar at the 65:44 time stamp. Just four minutes later, FMU did take the advantage. Restrepo first earned a corner kick with strong play near the end line, and then sent the corner into the box. Barr's ensuing header from five yards out glanced off the shoulder of a Bobcat defender on the goal line and into the goal giving the Patriots a 2-1 lead.

The Patriots continued to keep attacking in the final minutes. Junior midfielder Ellie Wray sent a laser shot high on-goal that required a leaping save from Georgia College sophomore goalkeeper Kate Richardson. Minutes later, a Bobcat handball in the box resulted in an FMU penalty shot. McEwen made easy work of the PK, giving Francis Marion a 3-1 advantage in the 85th minute. The senior is a perfect 8-for-8 from the penalty spot in her career.

Richardson finished with four saves. This win marks the first home victory of the season for the Patriots.